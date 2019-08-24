Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score Online: Dhananjaya de Silva leads Sri Lanka’s resurrection

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Cricket Score: After rain played spoilsport in the first two days of the second Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, all eyes will be on the weather as rains are predicted on Saturday as well. So far only 66 overs have been bowled in the match with Sri Lanka batting on 144/6. Dhananjaya de Silva along with Dilruwan Perera will resume the innings on Day 3 as the hosts look to restabilise after struggling in the first session of Day 2.

New Zealand, on the other hand, are trailing 1-0 in the two-match series and will look to wrap the final four wickets in the first session. The Kiwi bowling attack led by Tim Southee and Trent Boult inflicted most of the damage as they used the overcast conditions to pluck four quick wickets on Day 2.