Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score Online: Dhananjaya de Silva leads Sri Lanka’s resurrection

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Cricket Score: After rain played spoilsport in the first two days of the second Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, all eyes will be on the weather as rains are predicted on Saturday as well. So far only 66 overs have been bowled in the match with Sri Lanka batting on 144/6. Dhananjaya de Silva along with Dilruwan Perera will resume the innings on Day 3 as the hosts look to restabilise after struggling in the first session of Day 2.
New Zealand, on the other hand, are trailing 1-0 in the two-match series and will look to wrap the final four wickets in the first session. The Kiwi bowling attack led by Tim Southee and Trent Boult inflicted most of the damage as they used the overcast conditions to pluck four quick wickets on Day 2.
Ajaj Patel strikes!
Dilruwan Perera is trapped LBW on 13 as Ajaj Patel provides NZ with the first breakthrough on Day 3. A quicker delivery with no turn in it and it seemed the batsman couldn't decide whether to attack or defence. The ball skids after hitting the deck and goes on to hit his pads. A huge appeal by everyone and the umpire raises his finger. However, the batsman went up for the review. TV replay shows that the impact was on the line and it was striking the top of middle stump. SL: 171/7
Dhananjaya de Silva completes his fifty
After smashing two consecutive boundaries, Dhananjaya de Silva pushes the ball towards mid-off for an easy single to complete his sixth Test fifty and his first against New Zealand. SL:169/6
Dhananjaya de Silva leads the way
Both the batsmen have taken a cautious approach as they keep the scoreboard ticking. Meanwhile, Dhananjaya de Silva is also inching towards his sixth half-century. SL: 164/6
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the third day of the second Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand. Dhananjaya de Silva and Dilruwan Perera resumed the Sri Lankan innings from the overnight score of 144/6. Ajaj Patel opened the bowling for the Kiwis. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES!