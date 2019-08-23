Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Online: Day 2 start delayed due to wet outfield

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Cricket Score: Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne helped Sri Lanka to 85 for two at stumps on a rain-hit day one of the second Test against New Zealand in Colombo on Thursday. Only 36.3 overs were possible after rain washed out the first session and bad light ended play for the day with Karunaratne unbeaten on 49.

Karunaratne, fresh from a match-winning century in the first Test in Galle last week last week, hit six boundaries during his 100-ball stay in overcast conditions. The hosts only need a draw to clinch the two-match series. Both teams made one change from the first match.

Williamson’s form will be crucial if New Zealand are to dominate in the second Test. The Kiwi captain got out for a duck in the first innings and scored just four runs in the second. New Zealand may make two changes in their side replacing fast bowler Tim Southee with Neil Wagner. Southee contributed with the bat down the order but picked up just one wicket in the match. Also, leg-spinner Todd Astle can be useful in the conditions at Colombo. Astle can replace Mitchell Santner in the playing XI.