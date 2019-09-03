Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch SL vs NZ match?

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20 Live Cricket Streaming: Lasith Malinga-led Sri Lanka will be looking to make a comeback in the T20I series with a win in the second T20I. Sri Lanka came close to winning the first T20I but New Zealand middle-order held their nerves and chased down a target of 175 with three balls to spare. Malinga also became the leading T20I wicket-taker with two quick wickets in the previous T20I. The skipper may look to make a few changes in Sri Lanka’s pace battery as they struggled in the first T20I on a damp pitch.

When is Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I?

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I is on Tuesday, September 3.

Where is Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I?

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I is at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

What time is Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I?

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I is at 7 PM IST. Toss will take place at 6.30 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I?

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be broadcast on Star Sports network.

How can I live stream Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I?

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I can be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also follow live score and updates of the match right here at IndianExpress.com.