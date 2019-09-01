Sri Lanka vs New Zealand (SL vs NZ) 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Online: Sri Lanka take on New Zealand in the second T20I at the same venue as the first game, Pallekele International Stadium. The damp pitch of Pallekele did not favour the seamers except the two skippers Tim Southee and Lasith Malinga who picked up two wickets each. New Zealand won the first T20I by five wickets in the final over. The Kiwis will be hoping to seal the three-match T20I series with a win in tonight’s game.

Malinga is just one wicket away from becoming the first bowler to take 100 wickets in T20I. He surpassed Shahid Afridi in the previous game to become the leading T20I wicket-taker. Wanidu Hasaranga will be the one to look out for. The spinner bowled an economical spell on his debut and picked up two wickets. The hosts will be hoping that Kusal Mendis continues his form and anchors the innings like he did in the first T20I with a half-century. The Sri Lankans will be making plans for New Zealand middle order who took the game away despite poor start from openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro.