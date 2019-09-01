Toggle Menu
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, SL vs NZ 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Kiwi openers Colin Munro and Martin Guptill disappointed in the first T20I getting out cheaply in the powerplay overs

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand (SL vs NZ) 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Online: Sri Lanka take on New Zealand in the second T20I at the same venue as the first game, Pallekele International Stadium. The damp pitch of Pallekele did not favour the seamers except the two skippers Tim Southee and Lasith Malinga who picked up two wickets each. New Zealand won the first T20I by five wickets in the final over. The Kiwis will be hoping to seal the three-match T20I series with a win in tonight’s game.

Malinga is just one wicket away from becoming the first bowler to take 100 wickets in T20I. He surpassed Shahid Afridi in the previous game to become the leading T20I wicket-taker. Wanidu Hasaranga will be the one to look out for. The spinner bowled an economical spell on his debut and picked up two wickets. The hosts will be hoping that Kusal Mendis continues his form and anchors the innings like he did in the first T20I with a half-century. The Sri Lankans will be making plans for New Zealand middle order who took the game away despite poor start from openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand (SL vs NZ) 2nd T20 Live Updates:

Hosts aim to level series

Hello and welcome to Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20 live blog. The weather at Pallekele does not look threatening. Expect a rain-free game tonight. Stay tuned for the toss update. 

Squads: 

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera(w), Avishka Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Isuru Udana, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga(c), Akila Dananjaya, Kasun Rajitha, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Madushanka, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Kumara

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert(w), Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee(c), Seth Rance, Ish Sodhi, Todd Astle, Tom Bruce

