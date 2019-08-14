Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch?

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Cricket Streaming: Sri Lanka will take on World Cup 2019 runner-ups New Zealand at home in the longest format of the game. This will be the first match of Test Championship for both the teams. The 30-year-old left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel is likely to be in the playing XI after taking a five-wicket haul in the practice match against Sri Lanka Board Presidents XI. Kane Williamson may be inclined to play Todd Astle and Mitchell Santner as Galle pitch is likely to assist spinners. On the other hand, Dimuth Karunaratne is likely to include Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya and Dhananjaya de Silva in the playing XI.

Where Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test be played?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be played at Galle International Stadium, Galle.

What time does Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test match start?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test match will begin at 10:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test match?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test match?

The live streaming of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be available on SonyLIV. You can also login to indianexpress.com for live updates.