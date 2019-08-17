Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score Online: Rain delays start

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score: Sri Lanka are in a similar position as New Zealand at the start of day three. With seven wickets down, Sri Lankan bowlers will look to wrap up the New Zealand innings as soon as possible. BJ Watling has done significantly well to keep his team in contention to win the game. His half-century has infused hope in the New Zealand dressing room after the visitors were struggling at 6 four 124 in the third innings. It will be interesting whether skipper Dimuth Karunaratne opts for the new ball as it will be due in four overs or continues to give his spinners a go at a deteriorating Galle pitch.

At the start of day four, New Zealand have a lead of 177 runs. The pitch is not exactly batting-friendly but anything less than 200 is chaseable. That is the reason why the first session holds the key. So far William Somerville has batted sensibly with Watling. He has to do what Suranga Lakmal did for Sri Lanka in their first innings. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will have to pull off a record run chase at Galle as the highest successful run chase at the venue is 99.