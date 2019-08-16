Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score Online: Kiwi bowlers look to wrap up hosts’ first innings

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score: The game is delicately poised between the two teams as they walk out to play on day three of the first Test at Galle International Stadium, Galle on Friday. The hosts still trail by 22 runs in the first innings with three wickets in hand. Kane Williamson’s fast bowlers Trent Boult and Tim Southee will walk out with the new ball in hand on day three. Boult-Southee will look to wrap up Sri Lanka’s first innings as quickly as possible whereas Niroshan Dickwella and Suranga Lakmal will look to frustrate the Kiwi bowlers and add more runs to the eighth-wicket partnership which is already 66 runs.

In case new bowlers fail to break the partnership, left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel will be the go-to man for Williamson to mop up the tail. From the looks of it, the first Test is unlikely to go into day five as the bowler-friendly pitch continues to deteriorate making it tough for batsmen to score runs.