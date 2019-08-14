Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Cricket Score Online: New Zealand win toss, opt to bat

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Cricket Score: New Zealand move on from the World Cup final defeat as they take on Sri Lanka on Wednesday to kickstart a two-match Test series. Kane Williamson-led side go into the opening Test in Galle confident with five straight Test series wins, which includes a home victory over Sri Lanka, and is ranked No.2 in Tests behind India. Four of those five series victories, however, have been in New Zealand.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are always tough prospects on their home pitches and Galle will likely assist the home team’s spinners despite rain falling on the eve of the opening Test on Tuesday. They are hugely boosted by a 2-0 series win in South Africa earlier this year, becoming the first Asian team to win a series in the country.