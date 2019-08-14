Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Cricket Score Online: New Zealand win toss, opt to bat

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Cricket Score: New Zealand move on from the World Cup final defeat as they take on Sri Lanka on Wednesday to kickstart a two-match Test series. Kane Williamson-led side go into the opening Test in Galle confident with five straight Test series wins, which includes a home victory over Sri Lanka, and is ranked No.2 in Tests behind India. Four of those five series victories, however, have been in New Zealand.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are always tough prospects on their home pitches and Galle will likely assist the home team’s spinners despite rain falling on the eve of the opening Test on Tuesday. They are hugely boosted by a 2-0 series win in South Africa earlier this year, becoming the first Asian team to win a series in the country.
FOUR
FOUR! Jeet Raval slams the first boundary of the 1st Test as New Zealand see a slow start. NZ are 8/0 after six overs.
Match underway
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand is now underway at Galle International Stadium. Jeet Raval and Tom Latham open for NZ. Suranga Lakmal with the attack
National anthems
The national anthems of the respective sides are underway. Match about to start in less than five minutes.
New Zealand Playing XI:
New Zealand Playing XI: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, William Somerville, Trent Boult, Ajaz Patel
Sri Lanka Playing XI:
Sri Lanka Playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara
Toss
New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka.
SL vs NZ
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first of the two-match Test series as Sri Lanka host New Zealand after the latter faced World Cup final defeat. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the match here