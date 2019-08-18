Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Online: SL cross 150-run mark

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score: Sri Lanka got off to a strong start in their chase for a 268-run victory target after skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne frustrated New Zealand with a 133-run opening stand on the penultimate day of the opening Test on Saturday. Chasing 268 runs to win, Sri Lanka needs 135 more runs on the final day after its impressive start to an unlikely run chase. The fourth innings winning total at Galle stands at only 99.

Karunaratne was on 71, his 23rd test half-century, when play was stopped early in the final session for bad light with 13 more overs left. He faced 168 deliveries and hit only two boundaries. Thirimanne scored his first half-century in 12 innings and remained unbeaten on 57 with four boundaries.