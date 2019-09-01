Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Online: Southee leads Blackcaps in Williamson’s absence

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand (SL vs NZ) 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Online: The focus shifts to the T20 format after the completion of Test series. The teams will be trying out combinations in order to prepare for T20 World Cup 2020. In Kane Williamson’s absence, Tim Southee will be leading the Kiwi side. Veteran Lasith Malinga will be captaining the hosts. The Sri Lankan fans will see him in action after his retirement in the home ODI series against Bangladesh.

In the practice game against Sri Lanka Board President’s XI, fast bowler Scott Kuggeleijn was the standout performer taking four wickets for just 19 runs his four overs. Kuggeleijn will be the ideal replacement for Trent Boult in the BlackCaps side. Boult has been rested along with Williamson for the T20I series. Opener Colin Munro and middle-order batsman Ross Taylor looked in form as well as they scored 48 and 41 respectively before retiring out in the practice game on Thursday.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live Streaming