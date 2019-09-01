Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Online: Sri Lanka off to a decent start

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand (SL vs NZ) 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Online: The focus shifts to the T20 format after the completion of Test series. The teams will be trying out combinations in order to prepare for T20 World Cup 2020. In Kane Williamson’s absence, Tim Southee will be leading the Kiwi side. Veteran Lasith Malinga will be captaining the hosts. The Sri Lankan fans will see him in action after his retirement in the home ODI series against Bangladesh.
In the practice game against Sri Lanka Board President’s XI, fast bowler Scott Kuggeleijn was the standout performer taking four wickets for just 19 runs his four overs. Kuggeleijn will be the ideal replacement for Trent Boult in the BlackCaps side. Boult has been rested along with Williamson for the T20I series. Opener Colin Munro and middle-order batsman Ross Taylor looked in form as well as they scored 48 and 41 respectively before retiring out in the practice game on Thursday.
Bowling change
Scott Kuggelijn replaces Tim Southee. Seven runs from his over including a boundary. However, it was strange that Southee replaced himself after giving just two singles in his first over. SL - 18/0 in 3 overs
FOUR!
An ordinary start for Seth Rance. Kusal Mendis puts away the bad ball. Rance bowled a wide full toss, easy pickings for Mendis. 9 runs from the over. SL - 11/0 in 2 overs
Southee off to a good start
Just two singles from Southee's over. A fantastic over for the Kiwis. The skipper leads from the front with an economical over. SL - 2/0 in 1 over
First innings underway
Tim Southee with the new ball. Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis open the innings for Sri Lanka. The first innings is underway.
New Zealand (Playing XI):
Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Seth Rance, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert(w), Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi
Sri Lanka (Playing XI):
Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dasun Shanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Akila Dananjaya, Isuru Udana, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga(c), Kasun Rajitha
Tim Southee:
"I have played a little bit of cricket here, so it's nice to come back here. Astle, Bruce and Ferguson miss out. Ferguson fractured his thumb yesterday in the training, so it's a bit disappointing. A few guys who had a taste in our home summer will get another chance in the T20 format. It looks like a pretty good wicket, hope the rain stays away. "
Lasith Malinga:
"We are going to bat first. We are a young side, I want the batsmen to play with lot of freedom. Wanidu is a good all-rounder, he's making his debut. We have a long way to go and it's time to build our team. I want to share my experience with the youngsters in the team."
Toss Time
Lasith Malinga calls correctly and elects to bat first!
Toss Delayed
There is a delay right at the start with rain coming down in Pallekele. A light drizzle is falling continously over the ground. Covers are making it's way back.
New Zealand Probable XI:
Tim Southee will be leading the side in the absence of Kane Williamson. Probable XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Lockie Ferguson
Sri Lanka Probable XI:
Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Menids, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga (c), Lakshan Sandakan
Weather Forecast
The temperature is expected to hover in the low 20s but humidity levels are high. Cloud cover is expected, with possibly brief spells of rain. With rain expected in the morning, the outfield isn't going to be the fastest.
Hello and Welcome
The focus shifts to the T20 format after the completion of Test series. The teams will be trying out combinations in order to prepare for T20 World Cup 2020. In Kane Williamson’s absence, Tim Southee will be leading the Kiwi side. Veteran Lasith Malinga will be captaining the hosts. Stay tuned for live updates.