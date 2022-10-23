Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: When and where to watch SL vs IRE

T20 World Cup 2022, Sri Lanka vs Ireland Super 12 Live Streaming Details: Sri Lanka are clear favourites against Ireland when the two teams lock horns on Sunday. Both teams have met each other twice in the World cup and the Islanders have come up victorious on both occasions -in 2009 and 2021.

On Sunday, they clash at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart which is not large in size, and hence runs may be easy to come by. With the forecast of rain, the match may be curtailed.

When is Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match?

Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match will be played on Sunday, October 23.

Where is Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match going to be played?

Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match will be played at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

What time will Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match start?

Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match will start at 9:30 AM (IST). The toss will take place at 9 AM

When can I watch Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match?

Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland SQUADS:

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan, Ashen Bandara, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand, Conor Olphert, Stephen Doheny