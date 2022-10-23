scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: When and where to watch SL vs IRE

SL vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 Match, Live Streaming Details: Sri Lanka and Ireland clash at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Sri Lanka|Ireland| Ireland vs Sri Lanka |SL vs IRE| T20 World Cup 2022Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Telecast: Dasun Shanaka will lead the team in the T20 World Cup. (Twitter/Sri Lanka Cricket)

T20 World Cup 2022, Sri Lanka vs Ireland Super 12 Live Streaming Details: Sri Lanka are clear favourites against Ireland when the two teams lock horns on Sunday. Both teams have met each other twice in the World cup and the Islanders have come up victorious on both occasions -in 2009 and 2021.

On Sunday, they clash at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart which is not large in size, and hence runs may be easy to come by. With the forecast of rain, the match may be curtailed.

When is Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match?

Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match will be played on Sunday, October 23.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In defence of Daniel Ladinsky and his complicated legacy of paying homage...Premium
In defence of Daniel Ladinsky and his complicated legacy of paying homage...
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium tradePremium
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Lothal’s Maritime ...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Lothal’s Maritime ...
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...Premium
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...

Where is Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match going to be played?

Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match will be played at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

What time will Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match start?

Advertisement

Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match will start at 9:30 AM (IST). The toss will take place at 9 AM

When can I watch Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match?

Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

Advertisement

Sri Lanka vs Ireland SQUADS:

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan, Ashen Bandara, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand, Conor Olphert, Stephen Doheny

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-10-2022 at 02:04:12 am
Next Story

Midnight crackdown on TET candidates: Intellectuals, Opp parties rally against police action

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Virender Sehwag birthday
Virender Sehwag birthday special: A glimpse of his storied career
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 22: Latest News