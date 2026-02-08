Sri Lanka vs Ireland LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss soon; SL eye to get off to a winning start vs IRE in Colombo

Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates: Co-hosts Sri Lanka will start their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on Sunday, hoping to begin their journey on a positive note. The Lankans will be hoping to wash the bad taste of losing 0-3 to England in their World Cup tune-up series while the Irish will look to strike while the iron is still hot.

In recent times, the 2014 champions Sri Lanka have been pretty inconsistent with the most recent example being their inability to fire with both the bat and the ball. They are in a tricky group with Australia, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Oman and while you would expect the first to teams to qualify for the next stage, the World Cap has a tendency to throw up surprises now and then.

Ireland, meanwhile, will hope that the luck of the Irish smiles upon them as they look to cause the first proper upset of this World Cup. They have been in good form with series wins against UAE and Italy and will likely carry that momentum forward against Sri Lanka.

Live Updates Feb 8, 2026 05:45 PM IST Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates: SL vs IRE H2H Total Matches: 3 Sri Lanka: 3 wins Ireland: 0 Tie: 0 No result: 0 Feb 8, 2026 05:14 PM IST Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates: What's happening in ENG vs NEP? England set Nepal a stiff target of 185 in Mumbai. In reply, Nepal got off to a brisk start with Kushal Bhurtel leading the charge, but Liam Dawson dismissed Aasif Sheikh to give England a first breakthrough. Nonetheless, an exciting game is underway at Wankhede. Feb 8, 2026 04:47 PM IST Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates: Predicted Xis SL: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, K Mendis (wk), K Perera, C Asalanka, D Shanaka (C), Dunith Wellalage, W Hasaranga, M Theekshana, D Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana IRE: PR Stirling (C), GR Adair, H Tector, L Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, GH Dockrell, Gareth Delany, MR Adair, Matthew Humphreys, BJ McCarthy Feb 8, 2026 04:42 PM IST Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates: Check out the two squads Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Tim Tector, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Craig Young Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Pramod Madushan, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga Feb 8, 2026 04:36 PM IST Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates: Hello and welcome Co-hosts Sri Lanka, coming off a whitewash home series loss against England ahead of the World Cup, will look to put that in the rear view as they take on giant killers Ireland at Colombo in the opening match of Group B. Can the hosts begin with a bang or will the Luck of the Irish be too much for them? We'll find out soon enough.