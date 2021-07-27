Sri Lanka vs India 2nd T20I postponed after Indian player tests Covid-positive

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 27, 2021 4:11:05 pm
The second T20 international match between Sri Lanka vs India at Colombo on Tuesday has been postponed after a player reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.
The match will now be played on Wednesday (July 28). All players who came in close contact have gone into isolation.
An official statement is still awaited.
More to follow…
