Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Sri Lanka level series with 4-wicket win against depleted India in 2nd T20I

By: PTI | Colombo |
Updated: July 28, 2021 11:56:15 pm
Sri Lanka India CricketSri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva, center, celebrates. (AP Photo)

Sri Lanka defeated India by four wickets in the second Twenty20 to level the three-match series 1-1, on Wednesday.

Invited to bat, a depleted India scored 132 for five on a sluggish pitch but defended the total against the hosts, who overhailed the target with two balls to spare.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan top-scored for the Indians with his 40-run knock while Sri Lankan off-spinner Akila Dananjaya (2/29) took two of the four wickets that fell.

Dhanajaya de Silva made unbeaten 40 while Minod Bhanuka scored 36 in Sri Lanka’s reply. Indian leg spinner Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets.

The final match of the series will be played on Thursday.

Brief Scores:

India: 132/5 in 20 overs. (S Dhawan 40, D Padikkal 29; A Dananjaya 2/29, D Shanaka 1/14, W Hasaranga 1/30).

Sri Lanka: 133/6 in 19.4 overs. (M Bhanuka 36, D de Silva 40 not out; K Yadav 2/30)

