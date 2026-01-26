Sri Lanka vs England LIVE Streaming 3rd ODI: When, where to watch SL vs ENG series decider in India?

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
SL vs ENG 3rd ODI Date, Time, Live Streaming, Playing 11: With the series tied at one-all after the first two games, Sri Lanka and England will meet in the decisive third ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.
Hosts Sri Lanka won the opening match by 19 runs before the visitors hit back with a five-wicket win in the second ODI. England and Sri Lanka will play a three-match T20I series following the One-Day Internationals as part of their preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka.
Where to watch Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI live stream in India?
The Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI will be livestreamed on the FanCode App and website.
Where to watch Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI live telecast on TV in India?
Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.
When and where will the Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI take place?
The Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on January 27. The match will start at 2:30 PM IST.
When will the toss of Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI take place?
The toss for Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI is scheduled to take place at 2:00 PM IST.
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Brydon Carse, Tom Banton, Rehan Ahmed
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Pavan Rathnayake, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Sadeera Samarawickrama.
