Sri Lanka vs England LIVE Streaming 3rd ODI: When, where to watch SL vs ENG series decider in India?

SL vs ENG 3rd ODI Date, Time, Live Streaming, Playing 11: With the series tied at one-all after the first two games, Sri Lanka and England will meet in the decisive third ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.

Hosts Sri Lanka won the opening match by 19 runs before the visitors hit back with a five-wicket win in the second ODI. England and Sri Lanka will play a three-match T20I series following the One-Day Internationals as part of their preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka.

