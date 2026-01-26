Sri Lanka vs England LIVE Streaming 3rd ODI: When, where to watch SL vs ENG series decider in India?

SL vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Streaming, Playing 11: Sri Lanka lock horn with England in the series decider - third ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.

google-preferred-btn
Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI: SL take on ENG in the series decider ODI on Tuesday. (PHOTO: AP)Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI: SL take on ENG in the series decider ODI on Tuesday. (PHOTO: AP)

SL vs ENG 3rd ODI Date, Time, Live Streaming, Playing 11: With the series tied at one-all after the first two games, Sri Lanka and England will meet in the decisive third ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.

Hosts Sri Lanka won the opening match by 19 runs before the visitors hit back with a five-wicket win in the second ODI. England and Sri Lanka will play a three-match T20I series following the One-Day Internationals as part of their preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka.

SL vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Streaming: How to Watch Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI Match Online and on TV

Where to watch Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI live stream in India?

The Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI will be livestreamed on the FanCode App and website.

Where to watch Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI live telecast on TV in India?

Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

When and where will the Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI take place?

Story continues below this ad

The Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on January 27. The match will start at 2:30 PM IST.

When will the toss of Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI take place?

The toss for Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI is scheduled to take place at 2:00 PM IST.

SL vs ENG Predicted Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando.

Story continues below this ad

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid.

SL vs ENG ODI Squads:

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Brydon Carse, Tom Banton, Rehan Ahmed

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Pavan Rathnayake, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Sadeera Samarawickrama.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
RCB vs MI LIVE Cricket Score, WPL 2026
WPL 2026 Today 16th Match, RCB vs MI Live Score: Follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians WPL match. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR WPL)
Tilak Varma ruled out for remaining New Zealand T20Is, Shreyas Iyer to continue
Tilak Varma India vs South Africa
Why caretaker managers in football never land a permanent gig even when tasting early success
Manchester United legend Roy Keane quipped that even if Michael Carrick were to win the remaining games, he wouldn’t make his job permanent. (AP Photo)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
India and New Zealand are scheduled to face off in the third and final ODI of the series at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 1:30 PM IST
In Pictures: India gear up for Indore ODI decider with intense practice at Holkar Stadium
Advertisement
Best of Express
Trump hails 'historic bond' between India-US amid thaw in ties
trump modi, republic day
Why major West Asian powers don’t want Trump to hit Iran
A billboard showing a US aircraft carrier with damaged jets on its deck, and sign reading: "If you sow the wind, you'll reap whirlwind," at the Enqelab-e-Eslami square, in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 25, 2026.
EXCLUSIVE | Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment: 'Yeh mulk hamara hai'
Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment
Shark Tank India 5 pitcher, berated by Anupam Mittal, says sales went up 2x, did one month's revenue in a day
Pistabarfi founders on Shark Tank India 5
Sunita Williams names her ‘favourite’ dessert during Kerala visit, video wins hearts
When asked about her favourite dessert, Sunita Williams responds, “Falooda.”
Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City
The viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin Avenue
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
RCB vs MI LIVE Cricket Score, WPL 2026
WPL 2026 Today 16th Match, RCB vs MI Live Score: Follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians WPL match. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR WPL)
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
DRDO’s hypersonic glide missile debuts at Republic Day parade: Its strategic significance
Republic Day
‘Ulte haath ka thappad apne bachche ne maar diya’: When Kajol’s son Yug called her out for scolding Nysa; why kids sometimes make the best teachers
Kajol on a crucial lesson her son Yug taught her
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Lebanon Mideast Pope
Advertisement
Jan 26: Latest News