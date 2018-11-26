Sri Lanka vs England, 3rd Test Day 4 highlights: England win by 42 runs; inflict 3-0 whitewash

WICKET!

Dreadful end to Kusal Mendis's innings. England get the wicket and it is through a run out. Mendis is dismissed for 86 and Sri Lanka are still without a centurion in the series. Tucked behind square by Silva, the Lanka players decide to go for the second but Mendis was late to kick-start. Leach from deep backward square leg came charging in and a one-handed pick up followed by a bullet throw at the non-striker's end which is bang on the stumps. There was a mix up in the last over too but this time it has brought about a wicket. Sri Lanka are 184/6