Sri Lanka vs England, 3rd Test Day 4 highlights: England win by 42 runs; inflict 3-0 whitewash

Sri Lanka vs England, 3rd Test Day 4 highlights: England beat Sri Lanka by 42 runs in the third and final Test in Colombo on Monday to complete a 3-0 series sweep. Chasing an improbable 327 to gain a consolation victory, Sri Lanka were dismissed for 284 at the start of the final session of the fourth day. Jack Leach provided England with the final breakthrough as he dismissed Suranga Lakmal for 11. Lakmal along with Malinda Pushpakumara added 58-runs for the last wicket. Moeen Ali and Leach were the standout bowlers for the visitors as both of them shared four wickets each.
Sri Lanka XI: Dimuth Karunaratne, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Roshen Silva, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal(c), Lakshan Sandakan, Malinda Pushpakumara
England XI: Rory Burns, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Ben Foakes(w), Adil Rashid, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad
Jonny Bairstow- MAN OF THE MATCH
"Really good for me, not often you come into the side and win the series. It's been a good tour. It's been up and down for me personally. Getting injured and coming back into the team, it's been a good journey. Just see how it goes, plenty of cricket to be played. Look forward to the Windies tour. It's nice to be out with the friends."
Jack Leach on taking the final wicket
"I tried to slide one on and I was just happy to take the wicket and walk off the pitch. It was quite a big moment."
ENGLAND WIN BY 42 RUNS
Jack Leach provides England with the final breakthrough and the visitors win the Test series 3-0. After a long gap of 56 years, England have clean swept the opponent on foreign soil. SL: 284/10
TEA!
Is the contest still alive? Suranga Lakmal and Pushpakumara have done splendidly to not fold like their peers. The latter, especially, has kept Sri Lanka in it. And it is a tricky chase remaining. TEA! Sri Lanka are 284/9 with Lakmal on 11 and Pushpakumara on 42.
Broad pings Pushpakumara on the helmet
Stuart Broad hasn't bowled all morning and the frustration is quite evident with his first ball. Banged in short and it follows Malinda Pushpakumara who is in no position to tackle it. It hits the back of his helemt and impact of the hard red new ball takes him down. Physio out. Gets the treatment and is back up to face further music. Maybe?
FOUR! FOUR! SIX!
WAHEY! Sri Lanka are unlikely to get a win from here but they're not going away without a fight. Pushpakumara with a four, four and a six to Jack Leach. Slog sweep for a four to start with, follows it up with a cut to beat the fielder and then comes down to smack it over long off for a six! Suddenly, Sri Lanka need 76 to win!
WICKET!
Roshen Silva is dismissed for 65 by Moeen Ali and that's the set batsman, the only remaining batsman going back now. Off-break by Ali, turns in sharply, Silva goes for the cut by staying back but is cramped for room. The ball brushes the flap of the back pad before going onto the bat. England go for the review. HawkEye shows it to be hitting the off-stump. England need one more!
WICKET!
Dilruwan Perera is dismissed for 5 and Keaton Jennings takes his sixth catch for most by an England fielder in a Test. Turn and bounce for Moeen Ali and it was matter of time before Perera nicked it. Stays back to the flighted delivery, spins in with extra bounce, tickles the inside edge and hits the thigh pad to Jennings at short leg. England are two wickets away
WICKET!
Jack Leach is taking England closer to the win now. He has Niroshan Dickwella walking for 19. Shortens the length after the boundary, gets it to turn and bounce, Dickwella is back in the crease and tries to play a glance. Inside edge hits the thigh pad and lobs to Jennings at backward short leg. England three wickets away from the win
FIFTY!
Roshen Silva will have to play defiantly if Sri Lanka are to chase this target down. He comes forward and pokes it to mid-off to bring up his fifth Test fifty. Salute of the bat and applauses follow
WICKET!
Dreadful end to Kusal Mendis's innings. England get the wicket and it is through a run out. Mendis is dismissed for 86 and Sri Lanka are still without a centurion in the series. Tucked behind square by Silva, the Lanka players decide to go for the second but Mendis was late to kick-start. Leach from deep backward square leg came charging in and a one-handed pick up followed by a bullet throw at the non-striker's end which is bang on the stumps. There was a mix up in the last over too but this time it has brought about a wicket. Sri Lanka are 184/6
Loud appeal but NOT OUT
On after the Lunch break and Leach leads the pack in appeal for caught behind on Kusal Mendis. Root comes up to the bowler and the on-field call for NOT OUT has been challenged. No edge on it and UltraEdge confirms the same. Mendis comes forward looking to defend inside the line. But the ball spins away viciously, with extra bounce, to miss the outside edge
Lunch
Sri Lanka have made this into a decent contest. Only one wicket for England in the opening session with nightwatchman the one exiting the middle. Moreover, they've conceded 111 runs in the 30 overs bowled. Kusal Mendis unbeaten on 77 and Roshen Silva on 37, Sri Lanka up to 164/5 and need 163 runs more to win
50 run stand, under 200 to win
Roshen Silva and Kusal Mendis forging a decent stand here. They've got their 50 run partnership up in almost no time. And with that, Sri Lanka need under 200 runs to win. An unlikely result in the offing maybe?
FIFTY!
Kusal Mendis brings up his 7th Test fifty with a single off Adil Rashid. Taken 55 balls to get there. Sri Lanka would want him to bat on for a long period from now.
WICKET!
First of the day for England and night watchman Lakshan Sandakan perishes for 7 leaving Sri Lanka 82/5. Jack Leach the wicket taker. Pitches around leg stump and turns away sharply. Sandakan ends up playing inside the line, clips his outside edge and taken by Stoks at first slip.
SIX! FOUR!
Kusal Mendis has started off in bang-bang mode. Full toss by Moeen Ali is powered over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. Not a great delivery, to be fair. Once again Ali is played away for a boundary - this time a four. Mendis goes on the back foot to a short delivery, pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket for a four.
Play underway
England with spin from both ends to get Day 4 underway. Moeen Ali on one end and Jack Leach on the other. Night watchman Lakshan Sandakan and Kusal Mendis walk up to the middle for a big, big task ahead.
Pitch Report
Russel Arnold with the pitch report: "There is a 60% chance of rain in the evening. It is a dry pitch and there are lot of areas on the pitch which will create doubt in the mind of batsmen. There are lot of cracks on this pitch and it will help both spinners and seamers. Tough task ahead for Sri Lanka."
Dimuth Karunaratne before start
Before start on Day 4, here's what Dimuth Karunaratne had to say: "Ribs are good, hopefully it gets better today. It's not an easy target. If someone gets set, we can get through. We won our last couple of (home Test) series here. I have never lost a series at home in my career. Once you get set, you can bat longer. If a partnership breaks, the new batsman needs some time to settle. Stokes used the bouncers well and unsettled our batsmen. I batted really well, but I couldn't a get a big one - that's what I am worried about. Couldn't get to the hundreds - disappointed. I am not happy without my hundreds."