Sri Lanka vs England 3rd Test Day 3 Highlights: Sri Lanka 53/4 at stumps, England need six wickets to win

Sri Lanka vs England 3rd Test Day 3 Highlights: Rain played spoilsport on Day 3 and forced an early end to the day’s proceedings. Once again, England’s middle order and batting depth has bailed them out and the four wickets in the third session has put them in a position to finish the game off before Tea on Day 4. Ben Stokes took the wicket of Angelo Mathews towards the end of the day which will be a big morale-booster for the visitors. Jos Buttler was the star of the day with the bat for a masterful 64 off 79 balls.

England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo 22 December 2018 Sri Lanka 240 (65.5) & 284 (86.4) vs England 336 (92.5) & 230 (69.5) Match Ended ( Day 4 - 3rd Test ) England beat Sri Lanka by 42 runs