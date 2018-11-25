Sri Lanka vs England 3rd Test Day 3 Highlights: Sri Lanka 53/4 at stumps, England need six wickets to win

Sri Lanka vs England 3rd Test Day 3 Highlights: Rain played spoilsport on Day 3 and forced an early end to the day’s proceedings. Once again, England’s middle order and batting depth has bailed them out and the four wickets in the third session has put them in a position to finish the game off before Tea on Day 4. Ben Stokes took the wicket of Angelo Mathews towards the end of the day which will be a big morale-booster for the visitors. Jos Buttler was the star of the day with the bat for a masterful 64 off 79 balls.
Sri Lanka XI: Dimuth Karunaratne, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Roshen Silva, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal(c), Lakshan Sandakan, Malinda Pushpakumara
England XI: Rory Burns, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Ben Foakes(w), Adil Rashid, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad
STUMPS! Sri Lanka 53/4
The hosts are 274 runs away, which seems like an eternity now, while England are 6 wickets away from securing a 3-0 whitewash. Stokes dismissing Mathews late in the day would be a big boost for the visitors.
Sri Lanka 34/2
Karunaratne succesfully reviews an LBW decision that went against him. Meanwhile, it has started to drizzle in Colombo.
Sri Lanka 31/2
Gunathilaka and De Silva have been dismissed so far and it is Karunaratne and Mendis in the middle. Moeen Ali and Jack Leach have accounted for the wickets.
England 217/9
Pushpakumara has dismissed Rashid and Broad. England are now down to their last wicket. He would have finished off the innings off the next ball of the Broad dismissal but Leach was dropped at short leg. It was a very difficult catch to complete though.
TEA! England are 210/7; lead by 306
England can bat as long as they'd like here. They have got the time to do so and they have three wickets to squeeze more runs out of. Jos Buttler has been the star of this session for a masterful half century.
England 202/7 after 57
Rashid and Foakes have been around for more than 10 overs now. England's lead has swollen to 298 runs, a series whitewash is very much on the cards.
GONE
WICKET! Sri Lanka claim two quick wickets, removing Moeen Ali for 22 soon after Buttler's wicket. Moeen edges Lakshan Sandakan and a good catch at slip from Dhananjaya de Silva does the job. Adil Rashid comes to the crease. ENG are 171/7, lead by 276.
WICKET
Jos Buttler is stumped for 64 off the bowling of Sandakan, who gets one past Buttler and Niroshan Dickwella whips the bails off. Buttler does not look at the umpire for the decision. He knows he is out. ENG are 169/6, lead is over 260
Buttler FIFTY
Jos Buttler completes his 12th half-century in Tests and his second in the series. A very well-crafted fifty by Buttler has helped the visitors rebuild from 39/4 to 147/5. England now have a lead of 243.
WICKET!
GONE! No problem this time. Ben Stokes has to walk back on 42 runs and England are now five down Terrible choice of shot from Stokes. Had a boundary on the previous ball and went for more. Shimmies down the track but doesn't come to the pitch of the ball. Drags the loft to long-on and Pushpakumara takes a good low catch. Dilruwan Perera makes it 128/5
DROPPED!
First ball after Lunch and Buttler is dropped! Dickwella has let the chance go. Turning in from round the wicket by Dhananjaya, goes down leg and Buttler gets a tickle on it, Dickwella moves to his left and gets a glove, but the ball does not stick inside the gloves.
LUNCH
England go into the Lunch break at 110/4 and lead by 206 runs. Lost four wickets in the first hour and should have lost more but for Sandakan's miserable errors.
Gone but another no ball!
Another catch, another Stokes dismissal, another no ball, once again Sandakan the bowler. This is absolutely silly from the Sri Lankan spinner. Had Sunil Gavaskar been watching, he would have had a meltdown! Stokes continues to bat on.
Out.. but no ball!
DRAMA! Stokes finds the fielder at cover off Sandakan but the spinner has overstepped! Tossed up delivery outside off, Stokes moves forward and plays it uppishly straight into the hands of the fielder at cover. Stokes walks back but the umpires check for no ball. Yes. Sandakan has overstepped! Stokes on his way back to the pitch.
England review. NOT OUT
Jos Buttler has been given LBW off Dhananjaya de Silva! He's gone for the review. It was pitching on a good length on middle stump, straightening from round the wicket and goes past the inside edge of the forward defence. Pitching in line, impact in line, but missing the stumps. It is going over middle! NOT OUT! Umpire has to reverse his decision
FOUR! FOUR! FOUR!
Boundaries flowing here between Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. First Stokes to Dilruwan: Sets himself up for the sweep, thumps it with strong wrists towards cow corner for four. Next Stokes to Sandakan: Angled down leg, Stokes readies himself for the sweep and gets a bit of bat on it to deflect it very fine for a four. Buttler joins in to Sandakan as well: Full-toss outside off, Buttler darts down the track and thumps it away towards the long-off fence for four.
WICKET!
MAKE THAT FOUR DOWN! An excellent return catch from Pushpakumara and Joe Root is dismissed for 7. In-drifter on middle and leg, Root tried to play it through the leg-side but closes the face if the bat a bit too early. With that, the England skipper getting a big leading edge and Pushpakumara dives to his left to clasp it with both hands. England 39/4
WICKET!
GONE! Dilruwan Perera is on fire! He dismisses Jonny Bairstow for 15, his third wicket of the day. It was turned fiercely off the face of the bat by Bairstow, and thudded into his chest at a rate of knots. Sub JK Silva stood his ground, rode the ricochet, and clutched it to his chest. ENG 36/3
WICKET!
Another wicket for Dilruwan Perera and another leg before. Joe Burns opts not to review, shakes his head and walks off the field having scored 7 runs. Looped up, drifts in, Burns looks to flick it away, but misses on the contact. Gets struck on the shin in front of middle. Ball-tracker shows it to be hitting leg. England are 20/2
FIRST BALL, WICKET!
What a start for Sri Lanka on the third day! Flight delivery from round the wicket by Dilruwan Perera, the ball kept drifting in and skids on. Jennings presses forward to block, but plays down the wrong line. Gets hit on the front pad in front of middle after getting beaten on the inside edge. HawkEye confirms it was hitting leg. England 3/1 and Jennings departs for 1
Sri Lanka vs England
Difference a bowling change makes can be noticed with how things transpired in the last session on Day 2 of this Test. Joe Root barely used Stokes and Rashid after Lunch. Soon after Tea, both came into bowl and Sri Lanka collapsed. Miserably. From 183/2 to 240 bowled out. Another example of issues plaguing Sri Lankan cricket at the moment. Not that England would mind much as it keeps their cleansweep dream alive