Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score, SL vs ENG Live Score Streaming: Toss delayed due to rain

Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, SL vs Eng Live Cricket Score: Sri Lanka take on England in the 3rd ODI. The biggest concern in the match is what role would the rainfall play in the match. It is monsoon season and the rainfall washed out the first ODI. In the 2nd ODI, the match was decided via Duckworth Lewis. Both teams will hope to play full 50 overs in the match and have a complete game. Catch Live score and updates of Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI.
Live Blog
Sri Lanka vs England Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Catch Live score and updates of SL vs ENG 3rd ODI Live
Sri Lanka vs England Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Joe Root and Eoin Morgan commanded with the bat early on before Chris Woakes picked up wickets later to see England take a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. The first ODI of the series was washed out after just 15 overs were bowled but there was enough in the second to get a result. When the drizzle turned into heavy rain, Sri Lanka were well behind the cutoff and after an hour of delay, England won by 31 runs under the DLS method. England needed to bowl 20 overs in Sri Lanka’s chase to ensure a result and not have to play on the reserve day on Sunday. The weather held up until then with drizzle coming down at the time. To facilitate that, England bowled 10 overs in 31 minutes at one point with play being eventually stopped in the 29th over.
We are losing overs now.
The rain has returned and so the wait continues.
The toss will take place at 15.15 local and play will start at 15.30. No overs lost.
The covers are being peeled off... for now
The crowd is covered completely even though it is no longer raining at the moment.
Ignore our previous update - Rain has returned and the covers are on.
The rain has stopped and the ground staff are removing the covers!
Here is the news - It is raining in Pallekele. There might be a delay in toss.
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on the 3rd ODI between Sri Lanka and England. The two ODIs of the series have been hampered by heavy rainfall. And here is the news - the rain is expected to play a role in Pallekele, as well. One must ask why do ICC plan a series during a monsoon season in a country? But well, that is a debate, which has gone for many, many years.