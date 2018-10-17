Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score, SL vs ENG Live Score Streaming: Toss delayed due to rain

Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Sri Lanka take on England. (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka vs England Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Joe Root and Eoin Morgan commanded with the bat early on before Chris Woakes picked up wickets later to see England take a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. The first ODI of the series was washed out after just 15 overs were bowled but there was enough in the second to get a result. When the drizzle turned into heavy rain, Sri Lanka were well behind the cutoff and after an hour of delay, England won by 31 runs under the DLS method. England needed to bowl 20 overs in Sri Lanka’s chase to ensure a result and not have to play on the reserve day on Sunday. The weather held up until then with drizzle coming down at the time. To facilitate that, England bowled 10 overs in 31 minutes at one point with play being eventually stopped in the 29th over.