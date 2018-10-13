Sri Lanka vs England Live Cricket Score 2nd ODI Live Streaming: England lose Jason Roy for duck

Sri Lanka vs England Live Cricket Score 2nd ODI Live Streaming: The second ODI between Sri Lanka and England will take place on Saturday in Dambulla. After the first ODI was washed out due to rain, both teams will be eager to step up to the platter to play the 2nd ODI. But there is 60% to 95% chances of rain in Dambulla, and even though there is a reserve day, it is expected to rain on Sunday as well. Catch Live score and updates of Sri Lanka vs England 2nd ODI.
Sri Lanka vs England Live Cricket Score 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Catch Live score and updates of SL vs ENG 2nd ODI Live
Sri Lanka vs England Live Cricket Score 2nd ODI Live Streaming:
Teams: England (From): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Alex Hales
Sri Lanka (From): Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep, Lakshan Sandakan, Amila Aponso, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Sadeera Samarawickrama
In 13 balls he has faced so far, Jonny Bairstow has just scored a single run. Joe Root is scoring runs at fast pace, though. ENG 28/1 in 5 overs.
MALINGA STRIKES! England lose Jason Roy for a duck in the first over. ENG 0/1
Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow are at the crease. Roy is on strike. Lasith Malinga will open the attack. HERE WE GO!
"Looks a really good wicket with just a bit of spin. Seemed to be good in the other game too and should remain the same. The average first innings score here has been 210 and I'd be surprised if they don't get more than that today. The outfield has also quickened up a bit and all in all, looks a good pitch," opines Nasser Hussain.
Morgan: I would have bowled as well with the unpredictable weather around. Looks a good wicket and we got a good start the other day, hopefully we can do it again. Going with the same team. The two openers set the tone, Jason and Jonny were positive upfront and done a good job for us for a long time. Today is a new day and we need to adapt to it. Pitches in the sub-continent are generally good for batting, it's just about adapting. The guys have enjoyed their time here in Sri Lanka, hopefully we can get a full day's play today.
Chandimal: We will have a bowl, looks like a good wicket and hope to take early wickets to put them under pressure. We're going with the same XI. When we were fielding, our energies were good and I am happy with the wya it went. Hope to take early wickets and restrict them as much as we can. We all know they are the number one side, we always discuss how to compete with them. Main concern is the fielding for us, if we have the energy, we can do well.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone
Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bowl against England!
Hello and welcome to our Live blog on the 2nd ODI of Sri Lanka vs England. After the first ODI seeing only 15 overs of action, both skippers will be hoping the rain do not come out to play another role in the 2nd ODI. But for now, things do not look good. There is 65 to 90 per cent chances of rain as per weather forecast, and one must question why would ICC organise a tour in Sri Lanka during the monsoon season. But it is what it is, for now, and the fans will hope that at least some result can come out today.