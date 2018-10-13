Sri Lanka vs England Live Cricket Score 2nd ODI Live Streaming: England lose Jason Roy for duck

Captains speak

Morgan: I would have bowled as well with the unpredictable weather around. Looks a good wicket and we got a good start the other day, hopefully we can do it again. Going with the same team. The two openers set the tone, Jason and Jonny were positive upfront and done a good job for us for a long time. Today is a new day and we need to adapt to it. Pitches in the sub-continent are generally good for batting, it's just about adapting. The guys have enjoyed their time here in Sri Lanka, hopefully we can get a full day's play today.

Chandimal: We will have a bowl, looks like a good wicket and hope to take early wickets to put them under pressure. We're going with the same XI. When we were fielding, our energies were good and I am happy with the wya it went. Hope to take early wickets and restrict them as much as we can. We all know they are the number one side, we always discuss how to compete with them. Main concern is the fielding for us, if we have the energy, we can do well.