Sri Lanka vs England Live Cricket Score 1st ODI Live Streaming: Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bowl

Sri Lanka vs England 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: Sri Lanka take on England. (Source: AP) Sri Lanka vs England 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: Sri Lanka take on England. (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka vs England 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, SL vs ENG Live Cricket Score: After a disappointing Asia Cup tournament, Sri Lanka will get ready to host England for 5-ODI, 3 Test and 1 T20I series. Some major changes have been made and Angelo Mathews has been left out from the squad. Dinesh Chandimal has been appointed as the limited-overs captain and under his guidance, Sri Lanka will hope to start off with a win. England, on the other hand, will play their first match since the Test series against England, and will hope to continue the winning form. Catch Live score and updates of Sri Lanka vs England 1st ODI.