Sri Lanka vs England Live Cricket Score 1st ODI Live Streaming: Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bowl

Sri Lanka vs England 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, SL vs ENG Live Cricket Score: After a disappointing Asia Cup tournament, Sri Lanka will get ready to host England for 5-ODI, 3 Test and 1 T20I series. Some major changes have been made and Angelo Mathews has been left out from the squad. Dinesh Chandimal has been appointed as the limited-overs captain and under his guidance, Sri Lanka will hope to start off with a win. England, on the other hand, will play their first match since the Test series against England, and will hope to continue the winning form. Catch Live score and updates of Sri Lanka vs England 1st ODI.
Sri Lanka ODI Squad: Dinesh Chandimal(c), Upul Tharanga, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Malinga, Amila Aponso, Nuwan Pradeep, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Kusal Perera
England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan(c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep, Lakshan Sandakan
Sri Lanka win toss, and elect to bowl first.
Olly Stone has been given his maiden England ODI cap.
Hello and welcome to our Live blog on the first ODI between Sri Lanka vs England. Sri Lanka failed to even reach the Super Fours of the Asia Cup and have a lot to prove under a new regime. A win at home against England will be the perfect statement for them. But England have a solid batting line-up, especially in the limited-overs format and despite home conditions, things will not be easy for the Dinesh Chandimal-led side.