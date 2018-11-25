Sri Lanka vs England, 3rd Test Day 2: At stumps, England lead by 99

Sri Lanka vs England, 3rd Test Day 2: Sri Lanka fell like a pack of cards yet again in the final Test against England on Saturday. From183/2 at tea, the Islanders were dismissed for 240. Leg-spinner Adil Rashid picked a five-for while Ben Stokes chipped in as well. Coming into bat for the second time, England openers survived the four overs when bad light stopped play. The Three Lions are in a commanding position with a lead of 99 runs.
Sri Lanka XI: Dimuth Karunaratne, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Roshen Silva, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal(c), Lakshan Sandakan, Malinda Pushpakumara
England XI: Rory Burns, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Ben Foakes(w), Adil Rashid, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad
Stumps on day 2
Bad light stops play on Day 2. England end the day at 4/0 and a handy lead of 99. Earlier, SL were bowled out for 240. From 183/2 at Tea to 240 all out. Brief Scores: Sri Lanka bowled out for 240 ( Karunaratne 83, Dhananjaya de Silva 73, Rashid 5/49,Stokes 3/30) England 336 & 3/0 (4.0 Ovs, Jennings 1*, Burns 2*) lead by 99 runs.
SL 240-all out
WHAT A DOWNFALL! Sri Lanka have gone from 183/2 at Tea to 240 all out. Adil Rashid gets a fifer. 57 runs, 8 wickets. England take 96 run lead.
WICKET!
RUN OUT! UH OH! Sandakan is run out for 2 and Sri Lanka go nine down. Length ball by Stokes and Sandakan defends it off the back foot. Fumble from Rashid at short cover and decide to steal a run. Rashid was quick to recover - sprints back and scores a direct hit at the bowler's end. Sandakan is nowhere in the frame. Sri Lanka are 224/9
WICKET!
Sri Lanka continue to implode after Tea. Dilruwan Perera is dismissed for a duck and Ben Stokes continues to breathe fire. Perera gives in to the short ball eventually. Stokes gets the ball to life around off, Perera hops and tries to fend it away, the ball brushes the glove and lobs towards Foakes, who moves forward, dives and takes another good catch. Third wicket for Stokes and Sri Lanka are 222/8
WICKET!
Niroshan Dickwella is dismissed for 9 and Ben Stokes is rewarded for the perserverence. Bangs it short, slanting it down leg, Dickwella gets inside the line and glances it straight into the gloves of Foakes. The plan was put into place but not sure if it was a catch down leg. England well into command here
Rain in the offing?
With 24 odd overs to be played in the day, the groundsmen are getting ready near the boundary rope. The wind has certainly picked up and dark clouds are making their way to the ground. Let's see if it passes like it did yesterday
WICKET!
Make that three quick wickets for England! Roshen Silva is walking back after scoring 3 and Adil Rashid has his third. Fourth catch for Jennings. Rashid gets the ball to land in the perfect spot and gets it to break in, Silva moves up to defend but is deceived by the wrong one. Went with hard hands and pushed in front of the body to get an inside edge that goes quickly to the left of short leg. Jennings sticks out his left hand and snatches it. Sri Lanka are 205/5
WICKET!
Angelo Mathews walks back after scoring just five and Ben Stokes has his first. Short ball from over the wicket, Mathews goes for the pull and is early into the shot. The ball hits the toe-end of the bat and lobs to the right of Foakes, who dives across to grab it inches from the ground. Two wickets in a quick period for England and they are back in this.
WICKET!
In just the first over after the Tea break, England strike and they've got the well-set Karunaratne for 83. Adil Rashid gets the wicket, Jennings the fielder. Smart field placement to have Jennings at backward short leg instead of conventional short leg and Karunaratne has found him with an inside edge. Leg-break spinning in from outside off, Karunaratne moves forward to defend, ekes out an edge that balloons off the pad to Jennings. Sri Lanka's wait for first centurion in the series continues
TEA
Time for TEA in Colombo. Sri Lanka go into the break at 183/2 to trail by 153 runs. Karunratne on 81, Kusal Mendis on 6
WICKET!
Against the run of play, England get the much-needed wicket. Dhananjaya de Silva is dismissed for 73 runs from 129 balls. Caught by Jennings at short leg and Adil Rashid provides the breakthrough. It brings to an end a 142 run stand. Tossed up, Dhananjaya gets forward and nudges by closing the face of the bat. The ball goes straight to short leg and Jennings clasps it with both hands. Sri Lanka are 173/2
FOUR! FOUR!
Karunaratne dealing in boundaries now. Moeen Ali paying the brunt of it. On the first he comes down the track to get to the pitch of the ball and uses his wrists to whip it against the direction of the spin. Played it through mid-wicket for a four. Next one is played through extra cover for another four
FIFTY!
Now Dhanjaya de Silva gets his ffity. Has had his share of luck getting here but credit to him for sticking to a method of batting. He's had a few starts in the series, but this is only his second fifty. Can he make it big?
FIFTY
Third consecutive fifty for Karunaratne. Could not convert the two in Kandy but the home side will hope he turns a tide this time. Handshake with Dhananjaya at the other end and a bat wave to acknowledge the applause.
Luck going Sri Lanka's way
Dhananjaya would have been headed for the pavillion if the direct hit had made the stumps. Stokes runs in from gully, picks up the ball, turns and fires at the striker's end. Luckily for Dhanjaya, he misses. Two balls later, he goes for the slog sweep to Jack Leach and the ball turns with a bit of bounce to take the top-edge. Flies towards backward square leg but no one in that region even with Joe Denly sprinting in from mid-wicket
DROPPED!
DROPPED! ROOT AGAIN! BROAD THE BOWLER AGAIN! Dhananjaya de Silva the batsman this time. Second time the Broad-Root combination hasn't worked today. Good length delivery. Dhananjaya looks to punch it through the off-side and the outside edge carries it at a good height to Root at first slip. The skipper gets down and gets his both hands to it but the ball pops out and on to the ground.
LUNCH!
Sri Lanka go into the Lunch break at 74/1 with Dhananjaya de Silva and Dimuth Karunaratne both on 28 runs. Sri Lanka trail by 262 runs
WICKET!
Gunathilaka departs for 18 and Jennings takes another smart catch at short leg. Jack Leach strikes to remove Sri Lanka's first wicket. Jennings spotted the batsman come down the track and moved to his right before holding his ground to pouch it with both hands after getting hit on the belly. Gunathilaka looked to slog but perishes. Plays it off the inside part of the bat. Sri Lanka are 32/1
DROPPED!
DROPPED! Karunaratne survives. Nips away sharply from back of a length off Broad and Karunaratne pokes at it. The outside edge flies to first slip, hits Root on the wrist before he can react and runs away to the fence for a boundary. Salt to the wounds!
WICKET! England 336 all out
Jack Leach is the last to fall and Dilruwan Perera gets the wicket. Mathews should get the credit there for a sublime catch. Leach comes down the track and is deceived by the dip. The loft is sliced over mid-off, Mathews runs back and takes it over his left shoulder while ensuring he holds on to the ball while tumbling down. England add only 24 runs to their overnight total and are bowled out for 336 runs
WICKET!
Sandakan has Stuart Broad packing for a duck and gets a fifer - his second in Test cricket. Looped up and Broad shuffles with intention to paddle but misses it and is cleaned up behind his legs. The ball dips right next to him and goes on to hit the middle stump. England are 330/9
WICKET!
Moeen Ali had two boundaries in the previous and now he perishes in the next. Another gift from England to Sri Lanka. Ali walks back having scored 33 runs and Dilruwan Perera gets the early wicket into the day. Ali comes down the track, doesn't get to the pitch and still goes through with the loft and picks out Mathews at long-off
FOUR! FOUR!
Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali with twin boundaries in either over at the start of play on Day 2. Rashid sending the ball racing to the boundary off Dilruwan Perera and then Ali with a boundary through the extra cover region.
PITCH REPORT
Pitch report from Rusell Arnold and Brad Hogg: "The forecast will remain the same as yesterday. This dry surface had plenty of spin on offer. Sandakan was little short but when he bowled on a length, he was difficult to play. Dilruwan also worked on the rough near the good length spot. There was more pace and bounce than we saw in Galle or Kandy. Sri Lanka's task is cut out while batting."
Sri Lanka vs England
Start of play from Colombo is fast approaching with Moeen Ali on 23 and Adil Rashid on 13 to get England a move on from 312/7. Lakshan Sandakan emerged as Sri Lanka's highest wicket-taker on the day and the skipper would hope for more quick wickets from him.