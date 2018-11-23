Sri Lanka vs England 3rd Test Highlights: England 312/7 at stumps on Day 1

Sri Lanka vs England 3rd Test Day 1 Highlights: Jonny Bairstow, restored to the England side, celebrated his return with a sparkling 110 to help them to 312 for seven on the opening day of the third and final Test against Sri Lanka on Friday. Moeen Ali was batting on 23 at stumps with Adil Rashid on 13 at the other end.
Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Roshen Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal (c), Lakshan Sandakan, Malinda Pushpakumara, Kaushal Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Nishan Peiris
England squad: Rory Burns, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Ben Foakes (wk), Adil Rashid, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Joe Denly, James Anderson, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes
England close on 312/7 after Jonny Bairstow's century on Day 1 of the third Test. Moeen Ali has reached stumps with his wicket intact on 23. Adil Rashid is alongside him on 13.
England cross 300 on Day 1. This has not been a very encouraging start for the hosts Sri Lanka to the 3rd Test. The umpires are calling it a day with it getting dark.
Pushpakumara gets his second as Ben Foakes departs for 13. England getting close to the 300-run mark on Day 1. England are 294/7, meaning they've lost 4/59.
Moeen Ali has been adjudged lbw and he reviews immediately. Brilliant decision by Moeen. Missing wickets and the on-field call has been overturned.
Caught and bowled! Sandakan claims his fourth as Jos Buttler is gone for 16. Sri Lanka continue to pick vital wickets on Day 1 of the Test. ENG are 265/6
Bairstow's brilliant innings come to an end for 110, bowled by Sandakan. He is only the 15th England batsman to score a Test hundred batting first time at no.3. The last one to do so was Ravi Bopara in 2009 (vs WI) & before that Nasser Hussain in 1996 (vs Ind). ENG are 255/5
WICKET! Sandakan gets Ben Stokes for 57 soon after Bairstow's ton as England lose their fourth at 235. Jos Buttler comes to the crease. Malinda Pushpakumara comes back in the attack.
Jonny Bairstow has a perfect return as he slams his sixth Test century off 165 balls. He lets out a roar of celebration. Superb stuff from Bairstow.
After a slow start, Ben Stokes brings up his 16th Test half-century off 78 balls. His 50 includes 4 fours and 2 sixes. He makes Sri Lanka pay for not being given out on duck. ENG are 219/3
Ben Stokes plays it into the leg side for a quick single as England bring up 200 right at the start of the third session. Bairstow 84* Stokes 40*
The covers have been taken off as the rain as there is no rain now. The England batsmen are back with Pushpakumara with the ball. The third session of the first day is underway.
Covers are coming on as there is a slight drizzle. England are 197/3 at tea. This session has belong to the visitors, who have pushed with a 50-run partnership between Bairstow and Stokes. Sri Lanka look frustrated with multiple umpiring decisions going against them.
Bairstow and Stokes have come up with 50 run partnership. It's taken them 81 balls to get there as England have moved onto 186-3 in the final Test.
Ben Stokes hits Dhananjaya de Silva for a 4 and with that England are 179/3 after 50 overs. Jonny Bairstow 74 (121b), Ben Stokes 27 (43b).
Sandakan to new man Ben Stoakes and a huge appeal for leg before. Umpire S Ravi remains unmoved. Leggie from Sandakan and Stokes hung back to the not-so-short ball. Late in bringing his bat down while trying to play it through the leg side. Missed and got pinned on the back leg in front of off. HawkEye shows it to be spinning past off-stump. Good call from the umpire
Joe Root walks back for 46 and this is a poor shot by him. Sandakan and Lakmal change the field opening up the leg-side - just a mid-wicket and deep mid-wicket in place. A loopy leggie around off and Root went down on a knee for a slog across the line. But only manages to get a top-edge and Gunathilaka settled under it at mid-wicket to gather it with ease. England are 136/3
Four in the over and now a single to bring up his 20th Test fifty. Jonny Bairstow with a decent showing of his placement at No. 3 in the batting order. Gets a big round of applause from the England fans and team-mates. Now, can he convert this into a big one?
First session goes to England. They suffered two early blows but have built since then and haven't been bothered either. Sri Lanka have played into their hands too with two menial review calls. At Lunch, England are 102/2 with Root on 28 and Bairstow on 42
Sri Lanka have gone up for the review again. Root is on the batting end this time and it is for leg before. Dickwella is once again convinced. Spins back in and cramps Root on the cut shot, hits the flap of the front pad and bounces over the stumps. Dickwella went up in hope and Lakmal reluctantly reviews. Impact is outside off and Ball-tracking confirms the same. Not Out! Sri Lanka lose both reviews
Flight offered by Pushpakumara and Bairstow continues to go after the bowlers. Comes down the track and is quickly down on his knee to play the slog sweep, nails it over deep mid-wicket for a six - the first of the match
Sandakan is spanked for two consecutive boundaries by Bairstow. Full toss outside off by Sandakan, Bairstow bends low and sweeps it to deep square leg for a four. Next ball is short and the length is varied but same outcome. It has been cut it in front of square, beating deep point comfortably
Appeal for a caught behind. Dickwella looks convinced. But when has he not been in this series? He's gone up for a caught behind. Lakmal listens and Sri Lanka review. Fair delivery by Pushpakumara. UltraEdge shows no spike as the ball passes the bat. The ball brushed the arm on the way to the 'keeper. Or the bat hit the ground. Erasmus is happy with the replays. Not Out! Sri Lanka lose one review.
Chance at a stumping is wasted. Tough one for Dickwella to be fair. The ball dips in front of Root, who is deceived by the flight and is beaten on the drive, beats the inside edge and bounces over the stumps. Dickwella is distracted and probably didn't see much of the ball while not anticipating the ball to spin that much
Keaton Jennings joins his fellow opener into the pavillion. He departs for 13 and England are 36/2. Malinda Pushpakumara strikes in his first over. In-turner from a length, Jennings looked to nudge it away and got it off the face of the bat. Roshen is placed at leg-slip and takes a sharp low catch. Jennings held his ground for a while, before deciding to walk off.
First wicket into the Test and it comes off the spin bowler. Rory Burns is dismissed for 14 runs from 34 balls. Smart bowling from Dilruwan Perera as he slowed the pace and gave it a lot of flight. Burns went back to punch it through the off-side but the ball spins away, beats the outside edge and hits the top of off stump. England are 22/1
Rory Burns and Keaton Jennings open for England. Sri Lanka skipper Suranga Lakmal to operate alongside Dilruwan Perera at the other end. Spin being deployed in the second over itself.
England captain Joe Root: We are gonna bat first. It's a lot drier. Batting first gives us the best opportunity to post a big score. I'm not sure you can call them a B team (Bairstow and Broad). They are very good players; hopefully they put in a good performance. It's an opportunity for him (Bairstow) to make it (No. 3 spot) his own. He's got an opportunity to score big runs. He's one of our best players. We have done extremely well throughout the series. We'll keep looking to improve.
Sri Lanka captain Suranga Lakmal: We can't control the toss. Looks like a spinning pitch - our bowling is good. Akila and Kausal are not playing. Gunathilaka and Sandakan come in. Sandakan is a very good player, I hope he does well in this match. Last match we made a couple of mistakes, we have worked hard in the last couple of days.
Brad Hogg and Russel Arnold with the pitch report: "It looks like a 2-day/3-day Test. There are already scratch marks. The right-arm spinners will already be licking their lips. It looks a lot drier, there will be turn from first day."
Sri Lanka XI: Dimuth Karunaratne, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Roshen Silva, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal(c), Lakshan Sandakan, Malinda Pushpakumara
England XI: Rory Burns, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Ben Foakes(w), Adil Rashid, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad
Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka and Sandakan replace Kaushal Silva and Akila Dananjaya. Akila is in Australia for a test on his bowling action.
England: Stuart Broad and Jonny Bairstow come in. James Anderson and Sam Curran are sitting out.
England have won the toss and opted to bat in the third Test against Sri Lanka. An eighth straight toss won for Joe Root. England are after a clean sweep and Sri Lanka look to save face.