Sri Lanka vs England 3rd Test Highlights: England 312/7 at stumps on Day 1

Captains at the toss

England captain Joe Root: We are gonna bat first. It's a lot drier. Batting first gives us the best opportunity to post a big score. I'm not sure you can call them a B team (Bairstow and Broad). They are very good players; hopefully they put in a good performance. It's an opportunity for him (Bairstow) to make it (No. 3 spot) his own. He's got an opportunity to score big runs. He's one of our best players. We have done extremely well throughout the series. We'll keep looking to improve.

Sri Lanka captain Suranga Lakmal: We can't control the toss. Looks like a spinning pitch - our bowling is good. Akila and Kausal are not playing. Gunathilaka and Sandakan come in. Sandakan is a very good player, I hope he does well in this match. Last match we made a couple of mistakes, we have worked hard in the last couple of days.