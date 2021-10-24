Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: War of words between Lahiru Kumara and Liton Das

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl in their T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 match against Bangladesh on Sunday. But things took a heated turn soon after. Sri Lanka bowler Lahiru Kumara and batter Liton Das were seen having a war of words after the latter was dismissed.

During the sixth over, Das shimmed it down the track, moved leg-side in an attempt to go over mid-off. The ball, however, did not get enough elevation and Dasan Shanaka, who was at the edge of the circle, took an overhead catch.

Kumara provided the breakthrough for Sri Lanka in the fifth over, and after picking the wicket, he went to Das and exchanged a few words. The batsman clearly did not like what was said to him and responded back. Things got ugly on the pitch as both side players as well as the match umpire intervened to separate the two players before Das went back to the hut for 16.

Teri nazron ne dil ka kiya jo hasar

Asar ye hua

Ab in mein hi doob ke ho jaun paar

Yehi hai dua #BANvSL #SLvBAN pic.twitter.com/nVAVnvfSnM — Himanshu shekar sahani (@shekar_sahani) October 24, 2021

Both sides made one change each from the first XI of their previous first round match. Binura Fernando has come in for Maheesh Theekshana in the Sri Lanka team while Taskin Ahmed made way for Nasum Ahmed for Bangladesh.

Playing XI:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.