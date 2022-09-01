scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2022 Live Score Updates: Must win game for SL and BAN in Dubai

By: Sports Desk
September 1, 2022 5:30:50 pm
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score Streaming and Updates: Besides eyeing a much-improved show with the bat, Sri Lanka have resorted to playing mind games ahead of their crucial tie against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup. Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka is hoping that the Bangladesh bowling attack will not pose the same threat as his team had faced from the Afghans. Bangladesh all-rounder Mehedy Hasan said his team would like to respond to Shanaka’s claim on the field. Who will blink tonight?

