Toggle Menu
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online, SL vs BAN Live Score: Fernando departs, Shafiul strikes earlyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/sri-lanka-vs-bangladesh-3rd-odi-live-cricket-score-online-sl-vs-ban-live-score-5866455/

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online, SL vs BAN Live Score: Fernando departs, Shafiul strikes early

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, SL vs BAN 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Dimuth Karunaratne's men look to end the series on a high

sri lanka vs bangladesh, sl vs ban, sl vs ban live score, sl vs ban 2019, sl vs ban 3rd odi, sl vs ban 3rd odi live score, sl vs ban 3rd odi live cricket score, live cricket streaming, live streaming, live cricket online, cricket score, live score, live cricket score, sri lanka vs bangladesh odi, sri lanka vs bangladesh live score, sony six, sony liv, hotstar live cricket, sri lanka vs bangladesh odi live score, sri lanka vs bangladesh live streaming, sri lanka vs bangladesh live match, sri lanka vs bangladesh 3rd odi, sri lanka vs bangladesh 3rd odi live streaming
SL vs BAN 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Bangladesh will look to register their first win the ODI series

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, SL vs BAN 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat first. After Lasith Malinga’s retirement in the first ODI, Dimuth Karunaratne will be looking to whitewash Bangladesh in the honour of the recently-retired Sri Lankan bowler Nuwan Kulasekara. In the first ODI, the former ICC ODI no.1 bowler Kulasekara was spotted in the stands like a commoner watching Malinga’s farewell match. The third and the final ODI will also be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo where Bangladesh batsmen have struggled to perform.

In the absence of Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh’s batting has faltered. They faced a major batting collapse in the previous ODI. Mushfiqur Rahim saved Bangladesh from getting bundled out with his unbeaten 98. Bangladesh batsmen including skipper have failed to get their team off to a good start which has put too much pressure on Rahim who has scored two half-centuries in two ODIs. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are performing well in all departments of the game and on favourites to win the dead rubber ODI.

Live Blog

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, SL vs BAN 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates:

WICKET!

Finally, Bangladesh have got an early wicket in this ODI series. Shafiul Islam sets up Avishka Fernando beautifully, an outswinger followed by a sharp inswinger. That was plump, no doubts about it. In-form Fernando departs for 6 from 14 balls. SL - 13/1 in 4.3 overs

First innings underway

Dimuth Karunaratne gets a boundary off the last ball of the second over. Rubel Hossain and Shafiul Islam have opened the bowling for Bangladesh. Avishka Fernando has been in good form of late. Bangladesh need early wickets if they are to put pressure on Sri Lankan batsmen in the powerplay overs. SL - 7/0 in 2 overs

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Perera (wk), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Wanidu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Anamul Haque, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Shafiul Islam, Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain

Toss update

Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne wins the toss and elects to bat first in the final ODI of the series. 

Bidding adieu to Nuwan Kulasekara

Hello and welcome to Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI live blog.  Sri Lanka will bid adieu to recently retired Nuwan Kulasekara in the final ODI of the three-match series at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. They have a chance to whitewash the Tamim Iqbal-led side at home. 

Sri Lanka (From): Avishka Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Kasun Rajitha, Wanidu Hasaranga, Shehan Jayasuriya

Bangladesh (From): Tamim Iqbal(c), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Farhad Reza, Rubel Hossain, Anamul Haque, Taskin Ahmed

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Bodyguard, ABD fan, slow bowler: Romanian Pavel Florin is cricket’s latest internet sensation
2 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch BAN vs SL?
3 India U-19 lose to Bangladesh U-19 by 2 wickets