Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online, SL vs BAN Live Score: Fernando departs, Shafiul strikes early

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, SL vs BAN 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat first. After Lasith Malinga’s retirement in the first ODI, Dimuth Karunaratne will be looking to whitewash Bangladesh in the honour of the recently-retired Sri Lankan bowler Nuwan Kulasekara. In the first ODI, the former ICC ODI no.1 bowler Kulasekara was spotted in the stands like a commoner watching Malinga’s farewell match. The third and the final ODI will also be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo where Bangladesh batsmen have struggled to perform.

In the absence of Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh’s batting has faltered. They faced a major batting collapse in the previous ODI. Mushfiqur Rahim saved Bangladesh from getting bundled out with his unbeaten 98. Bangladesh batsmen including skipper have failed to get their team off to a good start which has put too much pressure on Rahim who has scored two half-centuries in two ODIs. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are performing well in all departments of the game and on favourites to win the dead rubber ODI.