Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online, SL vs BAN Live Score: Fernando departs, Shafiul strikes early

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, SL vs BAN 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat first. After Lasith Malinga’s retirement in the first ODI, Dimuth Karunaratne will be looking to whitewash Bangladesh in the honour of the recently-retired Sri Lankan bowler Nuwan Kulasekara. In the first ODI, the former ICC ODI no.1 bowler Kulasekara was spotted in the stands like a commoner watching Malinga’s farewell match. The third and the final ODI will also be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo where Bangladesh batsmen have struggled to perform.
In the absence of Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh’s batting has faltered. They faced a major batting collapse in the previous ODI. Mushfiqur Rahim saved Bangladesh from getting bundled out with his unbeaten 98. Bangladesh batsmen including skipper have failed to get their team off to a good start which has put too much pressure on Rahim who has scored two half-centuries in two ODIs. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are performing well in all departments of the game and on favourites to win the dead rubber ODI.
WICKET!
Finally, Bangladesh have got an early wicket in this ODI series. Shafiul Islam sets up Avishka Fernando beautifully, an outswinger followed by a sharp inswinger. That was plump, no doubts about it. In-form Fernando departs for 6 from 14 balls. SL - 13/1 in 4.3 overs
First innings underway
Dimuth Karunaratne gets a boundary off the last ball of the second over. Rubel Hossain and Shafiul Islam have opened the bowling for Bangladesh. Avishka Fernando has been in good form of late. Bangladesh need early wickets if they are to put pressure on Sri Lankan batsmen in the powerplay overs. SL - 7/0 in 2 overs
Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Perera (wk), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Wanidu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Anamul Haque, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Shafiul Islam, Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain
Toss update
Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne wins the toss and elects to bat first in the final ODI of the series.
Bidding adieu to Nuwan Kulasekara
Hello and welcome to Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI live blog. Sri Lanka will bid adieu to recently retired Nuwan Kulasekara in the final ODI of the three-match series at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. They have a chance to whitewash the Tamim Iqbal-led side at home.