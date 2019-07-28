Toggle Menu
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Online, SL vs Ban Live Score: Bangladesh win toss, choose to bat

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score, SL vs Ban 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Sri Lanka take on Bangladesh in the second ODI in Colombo.

SL vs Ban 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: Sri Lanka eye series win

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, SL vs Ban 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Sri Lanka go into the second ODI of the three-match series with a 1-0 lead after beating Bangladesh by 91 runs on Friday. The Dimuth Karunaratne-led side, however, will be without their Yorker King Lasith Malinga, who played his last ODI match at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Kusal Perera’s century led the way for Sri Lanka to put 314 on the board in the first ODI while Malinga claimed three wickets later, helping the hosts bowl Bangladesh out for 223 in the 42nd over.

In the absence of Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh’s top order failed to click, and they found themselves struggling at 39/4 in the 12th over. The bowlers too lacked discipline for much of the innings, with most of them conceding runs at over a run a ball. The Tamim Iqbal-led side will need a complete performance to keep their hopes of a first-ever series win in Sri Lanka alive.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, SL vs Ban 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates:

Squads:

Sri Lanka (From): Avishka Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Thisara Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Akila Dananjaya, Shehan Jayasuriya, Wanidu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha, Isuru Udana, Dasun Shanaka

Bangladesh (From): Tamim Iqbal(c), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Shafiul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Farhad Reza, Anamul Haque, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed

