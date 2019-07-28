Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Online, SL vs Ban Live Score: Bangladesh win toss, choose to bat

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, SL vs Ban 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Sri Lanka go into the second ODI of the three-match series with a 1-0 lead after beating Bangladesh by 91 runs on Friday. The Dimuth Karunaratne-led side, however, will be without their Yorker King Lasith Malinga, who played his last ODI match at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Kusal Perera’s century led the way for Sri Lanka to put 314 on the board in the first ODI while Malinga claimed three wickets later, helping the hosts bowl Bangladesh out for 223 in the 42nd over.

In the absence of Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh’s top order failed to click, and they found themselves struggling at 39/4 in the 12th over. The bowlers too lacked discipline for much of the innings, with most of them conceding runs at over a run a ball. The Tamim Iqbal-led side will need a complete performance to keep their hopes of a first-ever series win in Sri Lanka alive.