Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Online, SL vs Ban Live Score: Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bat firsthttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/sri-lanka-vs-bangladesh-1st-odi-live-cricket-score-online-sl-vs-ban-live-score-5853789/

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Online, SL vs Ban Live Score: Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bat first

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score, SL vs Ban 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne hopes to make Lasith Malinga's retirement memorable with a win

SL vs Ban 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: Lasith Malinga’s yorkers will be at display in the first ODI at Colombo (Source: Reuters)

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, SL vs Ban 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Dimuth Karunaratne wins the toss, elects to bat first. Lasith Malinga will play his final ODI as Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka will look to send him off with a win. Malinga is three wickets away from surpassing former Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble’s tally of wickets in ODI cricket and becoming the ninth-highest wicket-taker of all time. The 35-year-old played his last World Cup game against India.

Tamim Iqbal-led Bangladesh consider themselves as favourites to win the ODI series after a decent run in the World Cup 2019, despite getting knocked out in the league stages of the mega-event. Sri Lanka were placed sixth at the points table whereas Bangladesh were in the eighth slot. Both the teams won three matches in the tournament.

Live Blog

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Updates

So here the action starts

Avishka Fernando and Karunaratne are at the crease. Avishka Fernando is on strike. Shafiul will open the attack. 

Crowd cheers Malinga!

Just before the toss, we saw visuals of Malinga's hoardings attached across the ground. "Maali, Maali" chants have started as the players line up for the national anthems. First, Bangladesh's, followed by the hosts'.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga

Toss update

Sri Lanka win the toss and elect to bat first. We will have to wait for Malinga's fiery yorkers.

Lasith Malinga 's final day out

Hello and welcome to Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI. Watch out for toe-crushing yorkers as speedster Lasith Malinga will play his final ODI at Colombo. 

Squads:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Anamul Haque, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Taijul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Farhad Reza

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Thisara Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lasith Malinga, Wanidu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

