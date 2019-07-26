Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Online, SL vs Ban Live Score: Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bat first

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, SL vs Ban 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Dimuth Karunaratne wins the toss, elects to bat first. Lasith Malinga will play his final ODI as Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka will look to send him off with a win. Malinga is three wickets away from surpassing former Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble’s tally of wickets in ODI cricket and becoming the ninth-highest wicket-taker of all time. The 35-year-old played his last World Cup game against India.

Tamim Iqbal-led Bangladesh consider themselves as favourites to win the ODI series after a decent run in the World Cup 2019, despite getting knocked out in the league stages of the mega-event. Sri Lanka were placed sixth at the points table whereas Bangladesh were in the eighth slot. Both the teams won three matches in the tournament.