Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Online, SL vs Ban Live Score: Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bat first

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, SL vs Ban 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Dimuth Karunaratne wins the toss, elects to bat first. Lasith Malinga will play his final ODI as Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka will look to send him off with a win. Malinga is three wickets away from surpassing former Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble’s tally of wickets in ODI cricket and becoming the ninth-highest wicket-taker of all time. The 35-year-old played his last World Cup game against India.
Tamim Iqbal-led Bangladesh consider themselves as favourites to win the ODI series after a decent run in the World Cup 2019, despite getting knocked out in the league stages of the mega-event. Sri Lanka were placed sixth at the points table whereas Bangladesh were in the eighth slot. Both the teams won three matches in the tournament.
So here the action starts
Avishka Fernando and Karunaratne are at the crease. Avishka Fernando is on strike. Shafiul will open the attack.
Crowd cheers Malinga!
Just before the toss, we saw visuals of Malinga's hoardings attached across the ground. "Maali, Maali" chants have started as the players line up for the national anthems. First, Bangladesh's, followed by the hosts'.
Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga
Toss update
Sri Lanka win the toss and elect to bat first. We will have to wait for Malinga's fiery yorkers.
Lasith Malinga 's final day out
Hello and welcome to Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI. Watch out for toe-crushing yorkers as speedster Lasith Malinga will play his final ODI at Colombo.