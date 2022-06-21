Sri Lanka vs Australia (SL vs AUS) 4th ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

Sri Lanka vs Australia (SL vs AUS) 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Leading the five-match ODI series 2-1, Sri Lanka are all set to take on Australia in the 4th ODI on Tuesday. Pathum Nissanka cracked a brilliant 137 while Kusal Mendis scored a half-century before getting injured as Sri Lanka beat Australia by six wickets in the third one-day international on Sunday.

Sri Lanka vs Australia (SL vs AUS) 4th ODI Live Streaming details:

When will Sri Lanka vs Australia (SL vs AUS), 4th ODI match start?

Sri Lanka vs Australia (SL vs AUS), 4th ODI will be played on June 21 (Tuesday).

What time Sri Lanka vs Australia (SL vs AUS), 4th ODI match will begin?

Sri Lanka vs Australia (SL vs AUS), 4th ODI match will begin at 2.30 PM IST.

What is the venue for Sri Lanka vs Australia (SL vs AUS), 4th ODI match?

Sri Lanka vs Australia (SL vs AUS), 4th ODI match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Australia (SL vs AUS), 4th ODI match live?

Sri Lanka vs Australia (SL vs AUS), 4th ODI match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming of SL vs AUS cricket match will also be available on SonyLiv.

Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood #SLvAUS