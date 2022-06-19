Sri Lanka vs Australia (SL vs AUS) 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

Sri Lanka vs Australia (SL vs AUS) 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Sri Lanka will be looking to carry forward the momentum and take lead in the ongoing five-match ODI series against Australia at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The ODI series between Sri Lanka and Australia are locked at 1-1.

Australia won the opening match by two wickets, courtesy a Glenn Maxwell heroics. Whereas the home team bounced back in style in the second game and won it by 26 runs. Australia had won the three-match T20 series 2-1, and will also play two Tests in Sri Lanka.

🔴 Player Update:

Wanindu Hasaranga, who suffered a groin muscle strain, while fielding during the 1st ODI is currently under the supervision of the Team’s Medical Team. pic.twitter.com/eL5EcCwz7S — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 18, 2022

Sri Lanka have not won a bilateral ODI series against Australia in Sri Lanka since 1992. Australia have won the last three in 2004, 2011 and 2016.

Sri Lanka vs Australia (SL vs AUS) 3rd ODI Live Streaming details:

When will Sri Lanka vs Australia (SL vs AUS), 3rd ODI match start?

Sri Lanka vs Australia (SL vs AUS), 3rd ODI will be played on June 19 (Sunday).

What time Sri Lanka vs Australia (SL vs AUS), 3rd ODI match will begin?

Sri Lanka vs Australia (SL vs AUS), 3rd ODI match match will begin at 2.30 PM IST.

What is the venue for Sri Lanka vs Australia (SL vs AUS), 3rd ODI match?

Sri Lanka vs Australia (SL vs AUS), 3rd ODI match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Australia (SL vs AUS), 3rd ODI match live?

Sri Lanka vs Australia (SL vs AUS), 3rd ODI match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming of SL vs AUS cricket match will also be available on SonyLiv.

Predicted playing XIs:

Sri Lanka Predicted XI: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia Predicted XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood