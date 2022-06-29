scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Sri Lanka vs Australia (SL vs AUS) 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

Updated: June 29, 2022 9:05:52 am
SL vs AUS 1st test live streamingSL vs AUS 1st test live streaming: Sri Lanka's cricket captain Dimuth Karunaratne, left, and his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins pose for photographers holding the Warne-Muralitharan Trophy ahead of their first test cricket match in Galle, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Sri Lanka vs Australia (SL vs AUS) 1st Test Live Streaming: Australia can expect a trial by spin when Pat Cummins and his men lock horns with Sri Lanka in a two-test series in Galle beginning on Wednesday.

The picturesque stadium, fringed on two sides by the Indian Ocean and adjacent to a 16th century Dutch-built fort, is where Sri Lankan spin stalwarts Muttiah Muralitharan and Rangana Herath routinely beguiled the touring batsmen.

Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test Live Streaming details:

When will the 1st  Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) Test Match start?

The match between the two sides will be played from June 29 to July 3.

Where will the 1st Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) Test Match be played?

The encounter will be played at the Galle International Stadium in Galle.

What time will the 1st Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) Test Match begin?

The match will begin at 10:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) match?

Sri Lanka vs Australia match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) match?

Sri Lanka vs Australia match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

