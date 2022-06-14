Sri Lanka vs Australia (SL vs AUS) 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

Sri Lanka vs Australia (SL vs AUS) 1st ODI Live Streaming: Sri Lanka and Australia are all set to lock horns in the first ODI of the five-match 50-overs series on Tuesday. In the latest injury setback to the touring side, fast bowler Kane Richardson has been ruled out of the series.

Richardson will be flying home and has been replaced by fast bowler Scott Boland for the series. Australia, who won the three-match T20 series 2-1, will also play two tests in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs Australia (SL vs AUS) 1st ODI Live Streaming details:

When will Sri Lanka vs Australia (SL vs AUS), 1st ODI match start?

Sri Lanka vs Australia (SL vs AUS), 1st ODI will be played on June 14 (Tuesday).

What time Sri Lanka vs Australia (SL vs AUS), 1st ODI match will begin?

Sri Lanka vs Australia (SL vs AUS), 1st ODI match match will begin at 2.30 PM IST.

What is the venue for Sri Lanka vs Australia (SL vs AUS), 1st ODI match?

Sri Lanka vs Australia (SL vs AUS), 1st ODI match will be played at the Pallekele International Stadium.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Australia (SL vs AUS), 1st ODI match live?

Sri Lanka vs Australia (SL vs AUS), 1st ODI match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming of SL vs AUS cricket match will also be available on SonyLiv.

Predicted playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.