Sri Lanka vs Australia: Glenn Maxwell likely to end Test hiatus after 5 years

Glenn Maxwell, whose last Test came five years ago, may face Sri Lanka in Galle for the first Test after being added to the squad. Glenn Maxwell has been called up to the Australian Test squad as a replacement for Travis Head, who sustained a hamstring strain during the ODI series against the island nation.

Maxwell’s last Test match was back in 2017 against Bangladesh in Chattogram. If he does get picked for the playing eleven for the match starting on next Wednesday, it will be the 33-year-old’s first first-class match since 2019.

Glenn Maxwell last played a Test in 2017 but could now be lining up against Sri Lanka in Galle next week #SLvAUS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 23, 2022

Interestingly, all of Maxwell’s seven Tests game has come at the sub-continent. His highest score of 104 came against India in Ranchi.

“We know Glenn has had some red-ball success in these types of conditions and we’re looking forward to him getting back and playing a good block of cricket through the T20s and one-day cricket. If he shoots the lights out or anyone else does particularly well, there’s always going to be opportunities,” said Bailey.

Earlier, the 33-year-old all-rounder has questioned the selectors after missing out for the Sri Lanka series.

“I know it’s specific to my skillset and the way I play slow bowling, especially in these conditions, that might have been something to sway (selectors),” Maxwell told cricket.com.au earlier this month. But I think the way they’ve shown faith in their current squad is brilliant, he was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“It’s nice that the door’s not closed but I also thought it was nice that they showed faith in that squad.”

Squads

Sri Lanka Test squad (provisional): Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya De Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Mohamed Shiraz, Shiran Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lakshitha Rasanjana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suminda Lakshan

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

June 29 – July 3: First Test, Galle

July 8-12: Second Test, Galle