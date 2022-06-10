Sri Lanka vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch SL vs AUS live?

Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Streaming: Visitors Australia already took an unassailable lead in the three-match T20I series, having won the first two games in Colombo. The teams now head to Pallekele for the final T20I. The hosts were completely outplayed in the first game as they were dismissed for a 128 and Australia chased the total in 14 overs with all 10 wickets in hand.

Even though Sri Lanka were dismissed for four less runs in the next game, their bowlers gave Australia a hard time chasing 125, which they did with three wickets in hand.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Lahiru Madushanka, Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, Jhye Richardson, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis

SL vs AUS 3rd T20I details:

What time will the 3rd T20I match between Sri Lanka (SL) and Australia (AUS) start?

The 3rd Sri Lanka vs Australia T20I will kickstart at 07:00 pm IST on June 11, Saturday.

Where will the 3rd Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) T20I match be played?

The 3rd Sri Lanka vs Australia T20I match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Which TV channels will telecast Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) 3rd T20I match live?

Sri Lanka vs Australia 3rd T20I match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) 3rd T20I match?

Sri Lanka vs Australia 3rd T20I match will be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website.

Sri Lanka probable playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara

Australia probable playing XI: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood