Sri Lanka vs Australia: Dimuth Karunaratne stretchered off after being hit on neck by Pat Cummins

Sri Lanka opening batsman Dimuth Karunaratne, on Saturday, was stretchered off after being struck on the neck by a straight bouncer from Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins on Saturday. The incident took place on Day 2 of the 2nd Test when the left-handed batsman was batting on 46 in the second session. Initially, it looked Karunartne was struck on the right shoulder as he attempted to duck the bouncer. But the replays confirmed later, that he was hit, on the back of the net, right under the helmet.

Advertising

The batsman immediately fell to the ground and lay motionless as the paramedics ran in. The cricketer was treated on the ground for about 15 minutes, after which the substitute fielder Roshen Silva helped him in taking his gloves, pads, and helmet off.

The paramedics called for a backup and the medics arrived at the stadium. After about 20 minutes, the medical staff and medicab loaded him on the gurney and placed him in the cab to be taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

The player was seen moving his hands and communicating briefly with the paramedics while they conducted tests on him. He was then driven off as the crowd at the Manuka Oval broke into relieved applause.

The Australian team hung around in the back when Karunaratne was receiving treatment, seamer Cummins came to give him a pat on the knee, as he was being stretchered off.

According to a report from Cricbuzz, the authorities have confirmed that the batsman had opened his eyes and was conscious when he was loaded inside the ambulance.

Advertising

According to an official update from Cricket Australia, “Dimuth complained of pain in neck and tingling to his hands following being struck in the back of the neck, decision then made to transport him to hospital where he is currently being assessed. Updates will be provided when more is known.”