Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch SL vs AUS live?

Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Streaming: Sri Lanka included Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, recently back from playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), in their side for the first Twenty20 against Australia on Tuesday as they look to test the visitors with spin.

Batters Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis were also named in the Dasun Shanaka-led team to face the world champions in Colombo in the first game of the three-match series.

Sri Lanka Playing XI:

SL vs AUS 1st T20I details:

What time will the 1st T20I match between Sri Lanka (SL) and Australia (AUS) start?

First Sri Lanka vs Australia T20I will kickstart at 07:00 pm IST on June 07, Tuesday.

Where will the 1st Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) T20I match be played?

First Sri Lanka vs Australia T20I match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Which TV channels will telecast Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) match live?

Sri Lanka vs Australia match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) match?

Sri Lanka vs Australia match will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

Australia probable playing XI: Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk)

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, Editing by Ed Osmond)