Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan (SLvsAFG), Asia Cup 2022 Match 1 Live Streaming: Afghanistan, under the leadership of the seasoned Mohmmad Nabi, will be looking to beat the higher-ranked teams, something they were unable to in the T20 World Cup here last year. Rashid Khan as usual will be their trump card with the ball and will be expecting the batters to step up.

Sri Lanka have shown a lot of promise under new head coach Chris Silverwood. There is no dearth of talent in the squad and the event presents an ideal opportunity to become overnight stars and bring smiles on the faces of people struggling back home.

Intensity – 🆙 Preparations in the AfghanAtalan camp are 🔛 in full force ahead of their first game in the Asia Cup 2022 tomorrow against Sri Lanka 🏏 #AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/MeoIh6kbyR — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 26, 2022

Here’s all you need to know about Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 match:

When will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on Saturday, August 27.

"Conditions are very similar to Sri Lanka, I think we are well prepared, We are ready to play our best Cricket in this tournament" says @dasunshanaka1 Full video: https://t.co/Ac4ZjgmJCR#RoaringForGlory #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/KYyy3Uzo9q — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) August 27, 2022

Where will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The Asia Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

What time will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will start?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 match will be live broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match?

Disney+ Hotstar will stream the Asia Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan live on the app and website.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Squads

Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (C), Najibullah Zadran (VC), Afsar Zazai (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujib ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari and Usman Ghani.