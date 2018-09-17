Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming, Asia Cup 2018 Live Score: Sri Lanka face Afghanistan in do or die clash

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming, Asia Cup 2018 Live Cricket Score Streaming: Sri Lanka face Afghanistan in a must-win game after a disappointing loss against Bangladesh. In the first match, the Islanders were bowled out for 124 while chasing 261. Anything else other than a win will see the Lankans bow out of the tournament. The Afghans, on the other hand, will look to bully the big boys of the tournament. Spinners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb-Ur Rahman will be the ones to watch out. For Sri Lanka, Lasith Malinga’s return to form bodes well. But will they remain alive in the tournament? Catch live score Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan ODI.
Live Blog
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live ODI Cricket Score Asia Cup 2018 Live Streaming: The Asia Cup 2018 will witness Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan in its third match on Monday. Sri Lanka kicked off their campaign against Bangladesh where lost the match by 120 runs. Hence, the match against the Afghans is a must-win game.
Pitch Report by Rameez Raja: The surface looks totally different from Dubai where we had no grass at all. The pitch here looks quite green but don't go by the looks because from my experience, the pitches in Abu Dhabi have been good for batting.
Head to head records- Sri Lanka have won both of their matches against Afghanistan so far, with the second of those wins have been a narrow four-wicket victory at the 2015 World Cup.
SQUADS:
Afghanistan- Asghar Afghan(c), Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanullah Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shenwari, Munir Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Wafadar
Sri Lanka- Angelo Mathews(c), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Malinga, Dinesh Chandimal
Weather Updates: Once again both the teams have to cope with extreme heat as the temperatures may soar past 40 degree Celsius during the short day period. The night temperatures may hover around 37 degree Celsius. Hence, both the captains will look to win the toss and bat first.
Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of the Asia Cup with the third ODI today pitting Sri Lanka against Bangladesh in Dubai. While the Lankans had a dismal start to the tour after losing the first match against Bangladesh. The Afghans, on the other hand, will be looking to get off the mark with a win. But will Sri Lanka survive this match or take the next plane home? Stay tuned for all the live action