Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Live Score Updates: Super 4 round begins in Sharjah

Saturday, Sep 03, 2022
By: Sports Desk
Updated: September 3, 2022 5:29:34 pm
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Super 4, Live Cricket Score Streaming and Updates: Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka will take on Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan in the first Super Four match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

In the tournament’s opener, Afghanistan stunned five-time champion Sri Lanka, by a staggering eight wickets. Afghanistan topped Group B with two convincing wins against both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Follow SL vs AFG Live Score and Updates below.

Live Blog

17:28 (IST)03 Sep 2022
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Super 4 Live Score and Updates: Fazalhaq Farooqi in Round 1

Two features of Afghanistan medium pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi stand out. The first, and the most prominent is the late inswing he purchases against the right-handed batsmen. His action is not classically moulded, not a Trent Boult or Shaheen Afridi who glides into their release. The second is the energy he expends on his appeals. Both features rattled Sri Lanka’s batsmen. The swing first, and then the appeal. 

Read here: Pacer Farooqi swings it Afghanistan’s way against Sri Lanka, from Sandip G

17:17 (IST)03 Sep 2022
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Super 4 Live Score and Updates: Bit of a pre-match listen for you!
17:09 (IST)03 Sep 2022
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Super 4 Live Score and Updates: Hello and welcome

Here we go then. The group walls have been brought down. Two off the six teams have been eliminated. Asia Cup 2022 moves into the Super 4 stage and we begin with the teams from same groups facing off each other first. Starting with Afghanistan taking off Sri Lanka at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Mohammad Nabi and co. beat Dasun Shanaka's side in the tournament opener. By a whooping eight wickets, dismissing Sri Lanka for 105 and then chasing down the total with 59 deliveries to spare. While the Afghans would want to take things forward having topped Group B with a hundred percent record, Sri Lanka would be feeling better since their last meeting having won a thriller against Bangladesh. 

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Super 4 Live Streaming and Updates: Here are the two squads

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (C), Najibullah Zadran (VC), Afsar Zazai (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujib ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari and Usman Ghani.

