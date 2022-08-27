scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live Score Updates: Curtain raiser in Dubai

SL vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score Online Today, Match Updates: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score and Updates.

By: Sports Desk
August 27, 2022 5:12:02 pm
sl vs afg, sri lanka vs afghanistan liveSri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Asia Cup Match 1

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Live Cricket Score Streaming and Updates: Sri Lanka will face Afghanistan in the inaugural match of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket. This edition of the Asia Cup was to be originally hosted by Sri Lanka, but the ongoing civil unrested deemed the country unfit to host, and hence it was moved to the UAE. India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong will be participating in it. Dasun Shanaka will lead the Lankan side while Mohammad Nabi will lead the Afghanistan side. Sri Lanka is ranked eighth on the ICC Men’s T20I rankings while Afghanistan is ranked tenth on the list.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Streaming and Updates: Away from crises at home, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan kick off Asia Cup 2022

“We must deliver to our countrymen.”

The words of Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka rang loud and clear ahead of Asia Cup 2022. The island nation was supposed to host the tournament but the sport hasn’t been the vortex of late for the country facing the worst economic crisis in its history. Cricket though has continued concurrently in the heat of it all.

When thousands took to the streets for protests condemning former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for mismanagement of the country’s finances, a few hundreds climbed the walls of the Galle Fort, just a few metres away from a Test match featuring players who wore their crest. The players, as Australia captain Steve Smith would later agree, could hear them ‘but it didn’t get to anyone or play a part in what was happening out here’. And so, the cricket continued. A month and a half later, just as Shanaka was addressing the media in Dubai ahead of the tournament, a delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is on their visit to Sri Lanka to continue discussions with the authorities on economic and financial reforms and policies. But cricket will continue. Almost as if it has to.

