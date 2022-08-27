Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live Score Updates: Curtain raiser in Dubai

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Live Cricket Score Streaming and Updates: Sri Lanka will face Afghanistan in the inaugural match of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket. This edition of the Asia Cup was to be originally hosted by Sri Lanka, but the ongoing civil unrested deemed the country unfit to host, and hence it was moved to the UAE. India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong will be participating in it. Dasun Shanaka will lead the Lankan side while Mohammad Nabi will lead the Afghanistan side. Sri Lanka is ranked eighth on the ICC Men’s T20I rankings while Afghanistan is ranked tenth on the list.
