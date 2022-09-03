scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch in India

Asia Cup 2022 Super 4, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch SL vs AFG Live Telecast: Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka will take on Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan on Saturday.

Afghanistan cantered home in just 10.1 overs to register a big win in their milestone 100th T20 International.(Twitter/Afghanistan Cricket Board)

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan (SLvsAFG), Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Live Streaming: In tournament’s opener Afghanistan stunned five-time champion Sri Lanka by a staggering eight wickets. Sri Lanka was dismissed for 105 in the last over then Rahmanullah Gurbaz (40) and Hazratullah Zazai (37 not out) belted 83 runs in the powerplay to help Afghanistan reach 106-2 in 10.1 overs of its 100th Twenty20.

In their second match, Sri Lanka pulled off a sensational two-wicket victory over Bangladesh and advanced to the Super 4 stage. In a must-win last Group B game, Sri Lanka’s tailenders held their nerves to reach 184-8 for their second-highest successful run-chase in a T20 international.

Afghanistan topped Group B with two convincing wins against both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Here’s all you need to know about Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match:

When will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match be played?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be played on Saturday, September 3.

Where will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match be played?

The Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will start?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be live broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match?

Disney+ Hotstar will stream the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan live on the app and website.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Squads

Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (C), Najibullah Zadran (VC), Afsar Zazai (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujib ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari and Usman Ghani.

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 11:43:12 am
