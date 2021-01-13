Sri Lanka v England 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Sri Lanka v England (SL vs ENG) 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Experienced Sri Lanka batsman Angelo Mathews, who missed their recent trip to South Africa due to a hamstring injury, has returned to the Test side for the two-match home series against England starting on Thursday. The 33-year-old former captain was named in Sri Lanka’s 22-man squad for the series, which was postponed in March after England returned home due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will now be played in Galle without fans.

Sri Lanka suffered a spate of injuries during their two heavy defeats in South Africa and Dimuth Karunaratne’s side will also welcome back experienced batsman Dinesh Chandimal and pacemen Suranga Lakmal and Lahiru Kumara against England. Batsman Dhananjaya de Silva and fast bowler Kasun Rajitha were both ruled out against England after suffering injuries in South Africa.

Sri Lanka Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lakshan Sandakan

England Squad: Joe Root (Captain), Zak Crawley, Keaton Jennings, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jos Buttler, Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Matthew Parkinson, Saqib Mahmood

When does SL vs ENG 1st Test begin?

Sri Lanka vs England first Test begins on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

Where will SL vs ENG 1st Test take place?

Sri Lanka vs England first Test will take place at Galle Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka.

What are the match timings for SL vs ENG 1st Test?

Sri Lanka vs England first Test will kickstart at 10am IST.

Where will SL vs ENG 1st Test be broadcast?

Sri Lanka vs England first Test might not be broadcast in India as no such official information has been released yet. However, if it does get featured, it is most likely to be broadcast live on Sony Network.

Where can SL vs ENG be live streamed?

Sri Lanka vs England first Test Sony LIV and Airtel Xstream app (India).