Sri Lanka replace Zimbabwe for India tour in 2020

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Sri Lanka Cricket announced the schedule for forthcoming Sri Lanka’s tour of India during the month of January 2020.

Sri Lanka will play a three-match T20I series against India.

In the wake of Zimbabwe’s suspension by ICC, the BCCI had invited Sri Lanka to participate in the three-match series. Sri Lanka Cricket have confirmed their participation. The itinerary is as under –

Earlier, Zimbabwe was suspended from membership of the International Cricket Council (ICC). The decision was taken in July 2019 during the ICC Annual Conference in London.

The ICC unanimously took the resolution and said that the reason behind the move was because Zimbabwe Cricket had been unable to provide a process for conducting free and democratic elections.

With this decision, Zimbabwe cricket will no longer receive ICC funding and representative teams from the country will be barred from participating at ICC events.