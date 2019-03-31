Sri Lanka Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne arrested for drunken driving: Report

Sri Lanka Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne was reportedly arrested for drunk driving in Colombo on Sunday morning. According to a report from ESPNcricinfo, the arrested took place after he was involved in an accident that put the driver of a three-wheeler in a hospital.

The report further cites a statement from the police officials claiming that the driver of the vehicle has sustained minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the cricketer was taken into custody at 5:40 am (Sri Lanka time) in the Borella neighbourhood, but was granted bail later. The 30-year-old is expected to appear for a court hearing in the coming week, most likely on Monday.

According to reports, Sri Lanka Cricket could impose their own sanctions on the player, depending on the outcome of court proceedings.

The right-handed batsman led his side to a stunning 2-0 Test series win in South Africa in February this year, the first ever by an Asian nation on Proteas soil. After the win, he was being talked about as the prospective captain of the side in the upcoming World Cup tournament which is set to begin from May 30 in the UK.

Karunaratne has played 60 Tests for Sri Lanka so far, in which he has scored 4,074 runs at an average of 36.05. He has also played 17 ODIs in which he has scored 190 runs at an average of 15.83.