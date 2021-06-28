scorecardresearch
Monday, June 28, 2021
Sri Lanka suspends 3 players for breaking isolation rules

Sri Lanka was already facing criticism from fans after losing last week's Twenty20 series 3-0 to England in three lopsided games.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 28, 2021 8:05:46 pm
sri lanka cricketNiroshan Dickwella and Kusal Mendis were seen on a video in Durham city centre. (Twitter/Screengrab)

Sri Lanka cricket board suspended three players after they broke the squad’s anti-coronavirus rules on Monday. The trio, who were a part of the team that was supposed to face England in the upcoming ODI series, were sent home after being pictured outside the team hotel.

Vice-captain Kusal Mendis, wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella and opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka “will be flown back to Sri Lanka, with immediate effect” Sri Lanka cricket said before adding that remain suspended until an inquiry is complete.

Video footage purporting to show two of the players out late in Durham, where the first of three one-day internationals will be held on Tuesday, was posted to Twitter on Monday morning.

