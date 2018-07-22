Follow Us:
Sri Lanka suspend Danushka Gunathilaka from internationals

Sri Lanka all-rounder Danushka Gunathilaka has been suspended from all forms of international cricket by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the sport's national governing body, pending an inquiry into an alleged breach of code of conduct regulations.

Published: July 22, 2018
Danushka Gunathilaka’s suspension will come into affect after the conclusion of the ongoing test match between Sri Lanka and South Africa. (Source: File)
The 27-year-old’s suspension will come into affect after the conclusion of the ongoing test match between Sri Lanka and South Africa on Tuesday.

Gunathilaka’s fee for the match will also be withheld pending the outcome of the inquiry. Details about the exact nature of Gunathilaka’s offence are yet to be revealed.

“Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) decided to suspend Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of international cricket for breaching the ‘Player Code of Conduct’, pending inquiry,” the SLC said in a statement.

“The decision to suspend the player was taken following an initial inquiry conducted by Sri Lanka Cricket, after the team management reported that the player have violated the ‘Code of Conduct’.” Gunathilaka was suspended for three matches by SLC last October for misconduct during the home series against India.

