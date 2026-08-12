Sri Lanka squad for first India Test: de Silva leads; Nissanka, Mendis ruled out

Sri Lanka have announced their 15-man Test squad for the first match against India in Galle. (AP Photo)

Sri Lanka on Wednesday named their 16-member squad for the first Test against India, starting Saturday in Galle.

Dhananjaya de Silva will lead the side while all-rounder Kamindu Mendis has been named his deputy. Senior batters Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka have been ruled out of the opening Test of the series that will form a crucial part of the World Test Championship cycle for both India and Sri Lanka.

In Kusal’s absence, Sri Lanka have recalled 33-year-old Niroshan Dickwella as wicket-keeper into the Test team after three years.

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