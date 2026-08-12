Sri Lanka squad for first India Test: de Silva leads; Nissanka, Mendis ruled out

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Sri Lanka on Wednesday named their 16-member squad for the first Test against India, starting Saturday in Galle.
Dhananjaya de Silva will lead the side while all-rounder Kamindu Mendis has been named his deputy. Senior batters Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka have been ruled out of the opening Test of the series that will form a crucial part of the World Test Championship cycle for both India and Sri Lanka.
In Kusal’s absence, Sri Lanka have recalled 33-year-old Niroshan Dickwella as wicket-keeper into the Test team after three years.
ALSO READ | Why India could turn to Sarfaraz Khan on Galle’s turning track over Dhruv Jurel
Ramesh Mendis and Prabath Jayasuriya form the spin options alongside Keshara Nuwantha. The 25-year-old off-spinner picked up three wickets during the Sri Lanka Cricket XI’s three-day practice game against the Indians in Colombo last week. He also registered a five-for against India A in Galle last month.
Sri Lanka have included five pacers in the squad, including two left-armquicks in Vishwa Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka.
Meanwhile, visitors India have been hit with multiple injury setbacks ahead of the first match on tour. Shubman Gill’s side have lost pace ace Jasprit Bumrah and batter Sai Sudharsan to injuries, with Auqib Nabi and Sarfaraz Khan named as their replacements. Spin all-rounder Washington Sundar is also in a race against time to be deemed fit for the second Test that begins in Colombo on August 23.
India are ranked fifth in the WTC standings after nine games this cycle, while Sri Lanka are ranked sixth after four matches.
Sri Lanka squad for first Test: Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kamindu Mendis (vc), Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, and Dilshan Madushanka.
India squad for first Test: Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi, Sarfaraz Khan.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.