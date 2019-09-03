Sri Lanka players collide to turn catch to six, both injured

There was a tragic collision on the boundary in the last over of the 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka and New Zealand on Tuesday, which resulted in a brilliant catch being turned into a six for New Zealand and both Sri Lanka fielders being injured.

Advertising

With 7 needed to win off 4 balls, Mitchell Santner hoicked Wanidu Hasaranga in the wide long-on region. Shehan Jayasuriya came around from long-on to take a great catch right on the boundary line. However, Kusal Mendis, who was running in from deep mid-wicket, also ran in to take the catch and collided with Jayasuriya.

Drama in the deep! A great catch from Jayasuriya but he collides with his team mate and goes over the boundary. Santner awarded SIX 🏏 Receiving medical attention now, hopefully all ok. #SLvsNZ pic.twitter.com/TJZaUcfczu — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) September 3, 2019

Jayasuriya, who had completed the catch, was tripped by Mendis and he tumbled, with his feet touching the ropes with the ball still in his hand.

Both players lay on the ground after the collision, as concerned ground staff came around to check on them.

The umpire signalled a four. A little later, the signal was changed to a six as the ball had not dropped before the fielder who caught it touched the ropes with his feet.

Advertising

Law 32 4 (b) of the MCC rulebook states that 6 runs shall be scored if a fielder (i) has any part of his person touching, or grounded beyond, the boundary when he catches the ball. (ii) catches the ball and subsequently touches the boundary or grounds some part of his person over the boundary while carrying the ball but before completing the catch.

The scores were levelled after this and the winning runs were hit off the very next ball as New Zealand won the 2nd T20I by 4 wickets with 2 balls to spare.

“They are alright and will play the next game hopefully,” Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga said about Jayasuriya and Mendis after the match.

Jayasuriya and Mendis also suffered minor injuries when they fell from a motorbike when they were celebrating the ODI series win against Bangladesh last month.