Sri Lanka recall Thisara Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya for West Indies T20Is

After missing the T20I series against India Thisara Perera is back in the 15-member squad Sri Lankan squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against West Indies, starting on March 1.

Shehan Jayasuriya and Nuwan Pradeep also join the squad with Perera. However, Kasun Rajitha, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Oshada Fernando were left out.

A veteran of 79 T20IS, Perera was dropped for the New Zealand and India series.

Pradeep, the fast bowler, last played a T20I against Australia in November 2019.

28-year-old Shehan Jayasuriya has featured in 16 T20Is but is yet to make a lasting impression.

All the three T20Is will be played in Pallekele on March 1, 4 and 6.

Sri Lanka squad: Lasith Malinga (capt.), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya De Silva, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara

