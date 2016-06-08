Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Sri Lanka recall Farveez Maharoof for England, Ireland ODIs

Farveez Maharoof has been called up in the Sri Lanka ODI squad for the bilateral series against England.

By: Reuters | Colombo | Updated: June 8, 2016 5:48:01 pm
England vs Sri Lanka, Eng vs SL, SL vs Eng, Sri Lanka England, Farveez Maharoof, Maharoof Sri Lanka, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket Farveez Maharoof last played an ODI in 2012 against Bangaldesh. (Source: AP)
Sri Lankan all rounder Farveez Maharoof inched closer to a return to international cricket on Wednesday after being called into the squad for one-day series against England and Ireland.

Fellow all rounder Danushka Gunathilaka, batsman Upul Tharanga, leg-spinner Seekkuge Prasanna and off-spinner Suraj Randiv will also join the squad for the one-dayers, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.

Maharoof, who played the last of his 104 ODIs against Bangladesh in March 2012, was rewarded after the 31-year-old emerged as the Premier Limited Over Tournament’s leading wicket-taker.

SLC did not specify cricketers who would return home after the Test series.

Sri Lanka take on England in the final Test at Lord’s on Thursday, hoping to avoid a 3-0 defeat.

They will then move to Dublin for two one-dayers against Ireland before returning to England for a five-match ODI series against the hosts to be followed by a Twenty20 International on July 5.

